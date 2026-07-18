Woman DIYs An Elegant Coffee Table On An IKEA Budget In No Time

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If your old coffee table has turned into the landing zone for your latest stack of bills or leftover sticky dishes, it may be time for an upgrade. More than just a convenient flat surface to set your stuff, the best coffee tables to accentuate a room also add a little storage and lots of visual punch. That's one of the reasons thousands of IKEA customers have opted for the Swedish chain's LACK Coffee Table, a simple option available for $30. Although the affordable find is available in several neutral colors, TikToker mimicai___ figured out a way to make her white one way more elegant in no time by covering it in sheets of budget-friendly craft foil.

While silver lovers have plenty of elegant coffee table options to choose from, many of them are extremely expensive. High-end metallic coffee tables can cost thousands of dollars, and even similarly-sized ones at Walmart are close to $300. Whether you already have a LACK Coffee Table or you need to buy one, you'll spend a fraction of the price turning it into an elegant silver version yourself.

Since the IKEA bestseller measures 35 x 22 x 18 inches overall, you'll need approximately 35 square feet of leafing foil to completely cover it. Opting for an imitation silver material made from aluminum will keep your overall cost down. Products like the $9 Cunhill 100 Pcs Silver Leaf Art Foil Sheets from Amazon should be more than enough. You'll also need a set of gilding brushes and leaf adhesive, both of which you can find online for around $10 each.