5 Patio Finds At Lowe's With Deep Discounts In July 2026

Whether you're hosting a backyard gathering on your patio or just want to chill outside on a sunny day, comfortable seating and a place to set a snack makes all the difference. High-quality pieces are admittedly a bigger investment than those cheap plastic ones you'll need to replace every year, but thankfully, Lowe's is offering deep discounts in July 2026 on five of the company's top-rated patio finds.

While the patio sale end dates vary by product, you'll find surprisingly good deals on stylish fire pits, shady gazebos, and sturdy furniture sets that can help turn your outdoor space into a charming oasis. There are over 1,400 patio supplies currently on sale at Lowe's, ranging from basic stackable chairs for $10 off to giant outdoor structures that are deeply discounted by hundreds. To find the must-have picks on our list, we started with products that have a four-star rating or higher overall. Since Lowe's is the hardware store that tops JD Power's satisfaction ratings, plenty of items made the first cut. To narrow them down further, we eliminated any product that wasn't at least $100 off the regular price. Finally, we considered what the ideal outdoor furniture mix looks like for the average backyard to make sure we included a wide variety of options.