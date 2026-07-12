5 Patio Finds At Lowe's With Deep Discounts In July 2026
Whether you're hosting a backyard gathering on your patio or just want to chill outside on a sunny day, comfortable seating and a place to set a snack makes all the difference. High-quality pieces are admittedly a bigger investment than those cheap plastic ones you'll need to replace every year, but thankfully, Lowe's is offering deep discounts in July 2026 on five of the company's top-rated patio finds.
While the patio sale end dates vary by product, you'll find surprisingly good deals on stylish fire pits, shady gazebos, and sturdy furniture sets that can help turn your outdoor space into a charming oasis. There are over 1,400 patio supplies currently on sale at Lowe's, ranging from basic stackable chairs for $10 off to giant outdoor structures that are deeply discounted by hundreds. To find the must-have picks on our list, we started with products that have a four-star rating or higher overall. Since Lowe's is the hardware store that tops JD Power's satisfaction ratings, plenty of items made the first cut. To narrow them down further, we eliminated any product that wasn't at least $100 off the regular price. Finally, we considered what the ideal outdoor furniture mix looks like for the average backyard to make sure we included a wide variety of options.
allen + roth 32-in Steel Square Fire Pit Table
Sitting around a fire is one of mankind's oldest traditions, but that doesn't mean there aren't extremely modern ways to do it today. Lowe's bestselling allen + roth 32-in Steel Square Fire Pit Table is one such solution. Its black-brown wicker exterior surrounds a hidden control panel and standard liquid propane tank (sold separately), while a weather-resistant faux wood material forms a table border large enough to set drinks or snacks on. The push-and-turn ignition lights an adjustable flame that flickers up from included lava rock once engaged. You can easily convert this into a flat surface when you're not using it as a fire pit thanks to a conveniently stored table insert. A protective cover rounds out the deeply discounted item, which comes with a one-year limited warranty.
Normally priced at $399, Lowe's customers can purchase this popular fire pit for $279 through July 31, 2026. Dozens of users have given it a five-star rating, appreciating everything from its high-quality construction to the minimal smoke it puts off. The assembly process also gets high marks. "Directions were easy to understand and very easy and fast to put together. All parts were included and in good shape. Was happy with the overall appearance. Sturdy and durable. Looks great on our porch," wrote one happy user. Another simply said, "Fantastic price, great product, easy to put together. Do yourself a favor and buy it!"
Tommy Bahama 10-ft x 12-ft Sojag Brown Gazebo
From minimizing sun damage to maximizing wow factor, there are plenty of good reasons to cover your patio. The prospect can be expensive, but Lowe's deep discount on the Tommy Bahama 10-ft x 12-ft Sojag Gazebo could put it within reach. The spacious and stylish powder-coated structure is normally $3,565, but it's on sale for $1,900 through August 28. The gazebo is made of a rustproof aluminum frame with an extra wide base, sturdy cross beams, and light wood grain finish. It's topped off by a galvanized steel double roof designed to provide protection from the elements. If you find yourself combating a mosquito problem in your backyard, separately sold accessories like breathable netting that completely covers all four sides may also come in handy.
Adding a gazebo requires adequate space, prep work, and installation effort, and Lowe's customers report that DIYers absolutely have their work cut out for them. "The instructions are not great ... Going vertical is best done with at least two other individuals," cautioned one person who left detailed assembly advice in their comment. Another said a little imagination is the key to success, explaining, "This particular gazebo took about 8 hours to assemble at a leisure pace over two days ... The instructions sometimes were a little vague but when you looked at the photo, you use creative imagination and it shows how the part will be assembled to the structure." While only a few people have provided feedback so far, the gazebo has received nothing but five-star ratings thanks to its beautiful appearance and quality construction.
PEAK HOME FURNISHINGS Azur 7-Piece Gray Patio Dining Set
Some people love to splash in the pool while others gossip around the grill, but the best backyard party hosts know eventually everyone will end up sitting around the table. The Peak Home Furnishings Azur 7-Piece Patio Dining Set accommodates six people thanks to its attractive Sunbrella fabric-cushioned chairs and 59.5-inch slatted aluminum tabletop. Both the table and chair frames are finished with a slightly distressed wood texture in a neutral gray that can complement any landscaping style. You'll need a patio space that's at least 115 inches square to accommodate the spacious seating arrangement, but guests will easily be able to reach your famous potato salad or barbecued ribs thanks to a detachable lazy Susan that sits in the center of the table.
Regularly priced at $2,460, you'll need to act quickly if you want to take advantage of Lowe's deep discount on this patio find. It's $246 off until July 22. Although the relatively new product only has one review so far, it earned a five-star rating. "This aluminum set is very well-made and looks great. It was packaged extremely well ... Definitely recommend this set if you want something with the look of wood that stands up to the sun," wrote the reviewer. Despite their overall satisfaction, that feedback did mention that each chair has a metal label announcing the brand name on each cushion, and that the lazy Susan mechanism may require a little lubricant before it rotates freely, two caveats to keep in mind before making the investment.
allen + roth Rosedale 2-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Available in navy, cream, or blue, the allen + roth Rosedale 2-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set is worth a look if you're short on space but still want a comfy spot to relax. Measuring just over 55 inches wide, the set's loveseat is made from a handwoven, all-weather synthetic wicker and weather-resistant olefin fabric-covered cushions. It's capable of holding up to 250 pounds and backed by a three-year warranty. The coordinating coffee table clocks in at 42 x 24 inches, and is made from a rust-resistant steel frame with a stone tabletop. Both are designed to hold up even on those rainy days when all you can do is look longingly at your new patio find instead of using it.
Thanks to Lowe's deep discounts in July 2026, this simple patio set is currently $200 off the regular price of $799. It's part of the manufacturer's Rosedale collection, which includes coordinating swivel chairs and larger patio sets that are also on sale until August 3. Although it's reportedly harder to assemble than you might expect, customers rave about it, praising its durability and beauty in equal measure. "The patio furniture is stylish, sturdy, and comfortable. The cushions are soft yet supportive, and the set feels durable enough for daily use ... Overall, it's a great upgrade for creating a relaxing outdoor space," reported one customer who echoed feedback from dozens of others.
BABOOM Patio Rattan Furniture Set
The BABOOM Patio Rattan Furniture Set won't be deeply discounted for much longer. Normally priced at $629.03, you can purchase the five piece set for $412.64 until July 15. If your lawn was made for lounging around, but you struggle when trying to get up from those popular low-lying lawn chairs, this may be a better solution. The set includes two deep patio chairs made of woven brown rattan and topped by high-density cushions wrapped in off white material. They're designed to flank a matching glass-topped table that has suction cup feet to keep it secure even on slippery concrete or decking. But what sets this apart are the footstools, which can function as footstools, extra seating, or side tables.
Although this is another Lowe's item that has only received a few reviews so far, the feedback has been universally positive. "The furniture arrived quickly in one box. All pieces were easy to assemble with very good instructions that were easy to follow," wrote one happy customer. Another agreed that assembly was simple, adding that the set is "perfect for small porches." The cushions, which are made of a soft polyester material with zippered covers that are easy to remove, also garnered praise from a reviewer who said simply, "It's comfy."