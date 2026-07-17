Transform Dollar Tree Bowls Into Rustic Storage That Looks Antique
Antique finds combine rustic charm with unique elegance, and when you find one that doubles as storage, it only sweetens the deal. This may be why so many modern retailers are looking to cash in on large decorative dishes like Pottery Barn Artisan Studios Handcrafted Ceramic Decorative Bowls. The only downside to this trend is the price, as just one bowl could set you back a hundred dollars. Instead of wondering why ceramic pieces cost so much, try making your own faux version out of Dollar Tree bowls and paper-mache for under $10.
As you may have guessed, the big trick to this pottery-style dishware is paper and glue. The same science behind a classic piñata will get you a stunning vessel to place fruit on the kitchen counter, fancy soaps in the bathroom, keys in the entryway, or jewelry on your bedroom vanity. As far as simple hacks for sneaking extra storage into your home go, this one might take a little extra effort, but saves big on spending. It's also a great craft to try as a new DIYer or with kids, as it requires no heavy duty tools, heat, or cutting.
Antiquing your Dollar Tree Bowls
Pick up a Dollar Tree Caterer's Corner Large Red Plastic Bowl for just $2. Also grab some fine grain sandpaper, white glue, and either strips of toilet paper or a premade paper product like Hobby Lobby's Paper Mache Paper Pulp. The pulp becomes a clay-like paste when you mix water in. Although you can still make use of secrets to find antique and vintage treasures, you don't have to worry about searching for bowls with unique styles. Instead, you can just make these in whatever style or color you like. So, feel free to add paint to your cart in beige or gray tones for a classic stoneware look, or black and gold for a bold flourish.
Mix one part glue to one part water. Apply layers of glue and toilet paper to the inside and outside of the bowl, and add texture by forming a ridge in the paper or by using polka dot-like clumps. Attach a base by gluing on foam or crafting one with paper-mache. If you use the pulp mix instead of glue and paper, simply mold it on and smooth it out with damp fingers. It takes about two days to dry, after which you sand it gently and paint it in your chosen aesthetic. Save money by wrapping the dish in cling film and only papering the exterior. Once everything is dry, pop the bowl out. You'll have a unique antique for extra storage on counters, tables, and bookshelves without breaking the bank.