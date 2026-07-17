Transform Dollar Tree Bowls Into Rustic Storage That Looks Antique

Antique finds combine rustic charm with unique elegance, and when you find one that doubles as storage, it only sweetens the deal. This may be why so many modern retailers are looking to cash in on large decorative dishes like Pottery Barn Artisan Studios Handcrafted Ceramic Decorative Bowls. The only downside to this trend is the price, as just one bowl could set you back a hundred dollars. Instead of wondering why ceramic pieces cost so much, try making your own faux version out of Dollar Tree bowls and paper-mache for under $10.

As you may have guessed, the big trick to this pottery-style dishware is paper and glue. The same science behind a classic piñata will get you a stunning vessel to place fruit on the kitchen counter, fancy soaps in the bathroom, keys in the entryway, or jewelry on your bedroom vanity. As far as simple hacks for sneaking extra storage into your home go, this one might take a little extra effort, but saves big on spending. It's also a great craft to try as a new DIYer or with kids, as it requires no heavy duty tools, heat, or cutting.