The Genius Thrifted Teacup Upcycle That Gives Vintage Finds A Beautiful New Life
Vintage teacups are gorgeous works of art, with their floral patterns and delicate gold accents. The unique designs and beauty of these ornate dishes make it sad to see them sitting unused in the thrift store, but there are genius ways to turn teacups into home treasures. The shape of a classic teacup and its matching saucer makes for the most adorable candle holder. A little glue is all you'll need to breathe new life into teacups and saucers and transform them into stands for your candles. One teacup and saucer will be sufficient for this project, but you could try stacking multiple dishes for a taller, more intricate candle holder.
This candle holder is very easy to make, allowing you to create functional decor in just a few minutes. No matter what style of candle you prefer, it should easily fit into this whimsical holder. There are a couple of ways to arrange your dishes, so that either the saucer or cup is holding the candle. Because of this, you'll be able to accommodate candlesticks, bigger freestanding candles, or even ones that are in glass jars. If you don't have a candle you love for this cute holder, the teacup itself could become a homemade candle. As a bonus, melted wax shouldn't be too difficult to clean from the dishes, as you should be able to scrape it right off.
Ways to transform teacups into quaint candle holders
Depending on your style, there are different options to repurpose old teacups into a gorgeous decor piece. For an easy yet chic DIY, set your teacup upside down. Apply a strong adhesive, such as E6000, along the bottom rim of the mug. Set the matching saucer on top, lining up the circular rims on the bottom of the teacup and saucer. Place a candle on the saucer for a stunning display. Alternatively, fix the bottom of the teacup to the saucer's face. Glue a metal ring or a candle cup inside the center of the teacup to hold a tall candlestick. Make a few of these DIY candleholders, and set them together for gorgeous home decor.
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Thrifted teacups the "wrong way"? Yes please! Life doesn't have to be so serious y'all, so drink the tea by candle light out of your newly crafted teacup candle holders, mmkay? 😘 . . . #vintagehome #thriftedhome #thrifting #thriftshopping #vintagedecor
To make a more eye-catching decoration, stack several teacups and saucers, playing around with the arrangement of dishes. Place your teacups so that some of them are upside down, attaching the mugs rim to rim. Finish with either a saucer or teacup on top, and add your candle. If you want your candle to be secured to the holder, drip a little hot wax onto the dish and press the candle into it.
For an even cuter twist on this project, transform the teacup itself into the candle. Set a candle wick inside the cup before filling it with melted wax. Glue the teacup onto its saucer for an adorable candle to brighten your home.