The Genius Thrifted Teacup Upcycle That Gives Vintage Finds A Beautiful New Life

Vintage teacups are gorgeous works of art, with their floral patterns and delicate gold accents. The unique designs and beauty of these ornate dishes make it sad to see them sitting unused in the thrift store, but there are genius ways to turn teacups into home treasures. The shape of a classic teacup and its matching saucer makes for the most adorable candle holder. A little glue is all you'll need to breathe new life into teacups and saucers and transform them into stands for your candles. One teacup and saucer will be sufficient for this project, but you could try stacking multiple dishes for a taller, more intricate candle holder.

This candle holder is very easy to make, allowing you to create functional decor in just a few minutes. No matter what style of candle you prefer, it should easily fit into this whimsical holder. There are a couple of ways to arrange your dishes, so that either the saucer or cup is holding the candle. Because of this, you'll be able to accommodate candlesticks, bigger freestanding candles, or even ones that are in glass jars. If you don't have a candle you love for this cute holder, the teacup itself could become a homemade candle. As a bonus, melted wax shouldn't be too difficult to clean from the dishes, as you should be able to scrape it right off.