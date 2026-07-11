Why Do Bathroom Doors Open Inwards?

While home designs have undoubtedly changed over the decades, modern-day layouts are implemented with more than just aesthetics and space in mind. There are also feasibility and safety issues to consider throughout all areas of the home, and doors often play a key role. Some doors in your home may open outward to maximize interior space, such as closet doors. Yet this is not the case with most home bathroom doors, which tend to open inward. While there are certain cases where it makes more sense for a bathroom door to open outward, inward-opening doors are often ideal for both privacy and safety concerns — especially in hallway bathrooms.

First, inward-opening bathroom doors can address privacy needs in households with multiple members. If someone is entering a shared bathroom with an inward-opening door, they can easily enter and close the door behind them without providing the outside world a full view of the space. Such a feat is a bit more challenging with an outward-opening door, where passersby are more likely to gain an accidental glimpse inside the bathroom when a person enters or exits the space in common areas.

Also, while installing a doorstop is always a good idea, these are not always foolproof, and a forcefully opened door can sometimes damage the walls it hits. You certainly do not want to see this damage end up on an outside wall from an outward-opening door in your hallway or bedroom, for example.