Why Pocket Doors Could Be A Design Mistake For Your Home

Pocket doors can add a certain charm to your home, and they are certainly beneficial when it comes to saving space. But before you install one, you may want to know why it could be a big design mistake. Pocket doors are doors that slide on a track and disappear into a slot within the adjoining drywall. These doors came into popularity in the United States way back in the Victorian Era. They were particularly loved as an option to separate the more formal parlor room from any adjoining rooms, as the pocket doors' ability to disappear into the wall allowed for both a private and open space as needed. Yet then, as now, the pocket door had its drawbacks.

Pocket doors have a unique construction which made it popular, but it's also its downfall, as it is prone to functional issues that can become more than mere nuisances. Not only can the door become easily stuck on the track, but as a door, it's not adept at blocking out noise, smells, or lights. If you're interested in how to install a pocket door in your home, make sure it's the right choice for the space.