Why Pocket Doors Could Be A Design Mistake For Your Home
Pocket doors can add a certain charm to your home, and they are certainly beneficial when it comes to saving space. But before you install one, you may want to know why it could be a big design mistake. Pocket doors are doors that slide on a track and disappear into a slot within the adjoining drywall. These doors came into popularity in the United States way back in the Victorian Era. They were particularly loved as an option to separate the more formal parlor room from any adjoining rooms, as the pocket doors' ability to disappear into the wall allowed for both a private and open space as needed. Yet then, as now, the pocket door had its drawbacks.
Pocket doors have a unique construction which made it popular, but it's also its downfall, as it is prone to functional issues that can become more than mere nuisances. Not only can the door become easily stuck on the track, but as a door, it's not adept at blocking out noise, smells, or lights. If you're interested in how to install a pocket door in your home, make sure it's the right choice for the space.
Functional issues may make pocket doors more trouble than they're worth
Pocket doors are often chosen as a creative solution to small spaces and as a unique design choice that can add style and function, but they aren't without drawbacks. Pocket doors' track design means that the door can often get stuck or fall off its track, which isn't always a simple fix, especially since the track runs within the wall. This track system isn't just an issue for maintenance — it can also be difficult for anyone with limited hand mobility or joint pain to operate. Keep the accessibility issues in mind before you install a pocket door.
The room you use your pocket door for is also a factor in whether or not it would be a good design choice. Since the pocket door isn't as sturdy and does not close as tightly as a traditional door, it is less able to block out noises, smells, and light. So, it might not be a good option for any rooms in which you require privacy, such as a bedroom or a bathroom. However, it might be an ideal decision for smaller rooms that need occasional privacy, like a dining room, parlor, kitchen, or laundry room. Though the pocket door does hold a certain appeal, make sure to consider all its unique aspects before following through on this potential design choice.