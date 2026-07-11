Forget Racks: A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels With Beads

If you're the type of person who loves hanging bathroom towels decoratively, according to size and color, a boring rack probably isn't cutting it for you. They're effective at holding towels, but they can be clunky and feel overly plain. Cute and stylish towel hangers don't have to require painstaking planning or come with a hefty price tag, though. You can make your own beaded towel ring with barely any effort. All you need is a ring or hoop and some wooden beads. Don't worry, there are plenty of ways to add your own personal touch to this DIY project as well. You can use any extra art supplies you have from previous crafts to decorate your beaded towel ring.

The idea is simply to string large wooden beads over a hoop, then hang your towels from it. Wooden beads are neutral and don't stick out if you leave them plain, but they're also easy to paint or stain for more striking looks. You can play with different shapes, sizes, and even materials for both the beads and the ring to create something that matches your aesthetic perfectly. You can use a metal ring, thick string, braided yarn, fishing line, a simple wreath base, or even an old embroidery hoop with the tightening mechanism removed. When choosing the beads and ring you want to use, make sure they fit together. If you're using wooden beads, you may be able to widen the hole a bit with some careful drilling, but there's a limit to how much you can alter it before the bead cracks.