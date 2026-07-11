Forget Racks: A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels With Beads
If you're the type of person who loves hanging bathroom towels decoratively, according to size and color, a boring rack probably isn't cutting it for you. They're effective at holding towels, but they can be clunky and feel overly plain. Cute and stylish towel hangers don't have to require painstaking planning or come with a hefty price tag, though. You can make your own beaded towel ring with barely any effort. All you need is a ring or hoop and some wooden beads. Don't worry, there are plenty of ways to add your own personal touch to this DIY project as well. You can use any extra art supplies you have from previous crafts to decorate your beaded towel ring.
The idea is simply to string large wooden beads over a hoop, then hang your towels from it. Wooden beads are neutral and don't stick out if you leave them plain, but they're also easy to paint or stain for more striking looks. You can play with different shapes, sizes, and even materials for both the beads and the ring to create something that matches your aesthetic perfectly. You can use a metal ring, thick string, braided yarn, fishing line, a simple wreath base, or even an old embroidery hoop with the tightening mechanism removed. When choosing the beads and ring you want to use, make sure they fit together. If you're using wooden beads, you may be able to widen the hole a bit with some careful drilling, but there's a limit to how much you can alter it before the bead cracks.
Assembling your beaded bathroom towel hanger
If you like the way the ring and beads look naturally, you can string the beads onto the ring, close the loop, and hang it up. Otherwise, it's time to get decorating! Paint is a simple option for both your ring and beads, and the wooden beads can be coated in wood stain or even decorated with a wood burning tool. The ring may not show much, but paint, ribbon, or twine would look nice peeking between the beads. Just keep in mind that some decorations could impact how the beads fit. You can add additional embellishments, such as these DIY door tassels, to your ring as well. While the towels may cover some of it when they're hanging, it can help your beaded towel hanger look less plain on laundry days. If the ring you want to use is a solid circle, you can cut it to add the beads, then glue it back together once they're in place.
If you don't already have a hook or peg to hang the ring from, you can make a mounting block fairly easily as well. Decorate a block of wood to match your ring, screw a loop of fabric onto it to hang the ring, then attach the block to your wall. Alternatively, mix and match hacks for a truly unique look by adding your ring to a candle holder, a cute thrift store solution to keep towels off the floor. If you need a renter-friendly solution, however, self-adhesive hooks will hold your beaded towel ring just as well.