The One Sofa Color You Should Avoid (And What A Designer Recommends Instead)
When it comes to picking the best sofa for your space, design experts have a lot of helpful advice. From L-shaped to curved, leather or soft fabrics, there are limitless options to choose from in the world of couches. Color is critically important, too, and sets the tone for an entire living room look and feel. Hunker talked exclusively with Bilal Rehman, CEO and Principal Designer of Bilal Rehman Studio and Founder of Bilal Rehman Gallery in Houston, Texas, for his take on what colors you might not want, and those to lean into, for your next sofa.
The color that Rehman says you should avoid is a bright, cool white. Not only can white be problematic in terms of everyday use (think spills and pet fur), it isn't warm and cozy, which is what a living room should be. "It photographs beautifully, but in real life it rarely feels inviting," Rehman says. "[It] can make a room feel sterile." On the flip side, a bright color that feels like a fun way to personalize your space may also be something to second-guess. Designers love decorating with color, but you have to be selective about incorporating bold tones into your living room space. Rehman says to use caution with trendy colors like bright emerald, cobalt blue, or millennial pink. "They can date a room quickly and often limit what you can do with the rest of the design," he warns. For everyday living, picking a more timeless color is the way to go.
Choose a color with longevity and coziness
Rehman told Hunker that he recommends going with neutrals in warmer tones for your sofa, as these will remain relevant even as interior design trends evolve. "Warm taupe, camel, oatmeal, charcoal and rich chocolate brown are the colors I return to most," Rehman says. These warmer tones also make a space feel like one you want to relax and hang out in, and stand up better to long-term use than a bright white. As a major investment, he encourages his design clients to keep the foundation of their living room space one that can last for years.
If you still like color, neutral sofas can also provide the perfect backdrop for incorporating bolder hues. "A timeless neutral gives you the freedom to evolve everything else around it for years without replacing your biggest piece of furniture." Think bright pillows, patterned or funky-shaped rugs, and fun curtains that will brighten and personalize a space, but can be easily switched out as trends and your own taste change over time.