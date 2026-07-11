The One Sofa Color You Should Avoid (And What A Designer Recommends Instead)

When it comes to picking the best sofa for your space, design experts have a lot of helpful advice. From L-shaped to curved, leather or soft fabrics, there are limitless options to choose from in the world of couches. Color is critically important, too, and sets the tone for an entire living room look and feel. Hunker talked exclusively with Bilal Rehman, CEO and Principal Designer of Bilal Rehman Studio and Founder of Bilal Rehman Gallery in Houston, Texas, for his take on what colors you might not want, and those to lean into, for your next sofa.

The color that Rehman says you should avoid is a bright, cool white. Not only can white be problematic in terms of everyday use (think spills and pet fur), it isn't warm and cozy, which is what a living room should be. "It photographs beautifully, but in real life it rarely feels inviting," Rehman says. "[It] can make a room feel sterile." On the flip side, a bright color that feels like a fun way to personalize your space may also be something to second-guess. Designers love decorating with color, but you have to be selective about incorporating bold tones into your living room space. Rehman says to use caution with trendy colors like bright emerald, cobalt blue, or millennial pink. "They can date a room quickly and often limit what you can do with the rest of the design," he warns. For everyday living, picking a more timeless color is the way to go.