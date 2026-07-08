Consumer Reports Warns: These Microwaves Could Turn On By Themselves

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If you've ever worried that your electronics may have a mind of their own, this story could increase your fears of home appliance dangers. In June 2026, Consumer Reports (CR) issued a safety alert that certain Toshiba microwave units were causing scary issues like smoking, sparking, and even igniting fires. This was caused by the microwaves or air fryer and microwave combos overheating. The reports indicated that this stemmed from the units starting on their own or adding heating time without the button being pressed.

Between January 2023 and April 2026, customers filed 28 incident reports about the appliances with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, according to CR. Owners of the appliances have also been turning to social media to warn about these safety issues. Consumer Reports is urging people who own these microwaves to be extremely careful. Toshiba air fryer and microwave combination models ML2-EC10SA, ML2-EC10SA(BS), and ML2-EC09SA are of concern. Regular microwaves with model numbers EM131A5C and EM925A5A-SS were also reported.

Juan Alberto Arguello, PhD, CR's test program leader for product safety, explained the dangers of these malfunctions and the precautions to take. "If you have one of these appliances, your safest bet is to monitor it while it's operating, don't leave it unattended while in use, avoid storing items inside the microwave, and unplug it after using it," he said, adding. "Plastic and insulation overheating can produce hazardous fumes, including formaldehyde or other toxic compounds, depending on the plastics and coatings involved."