Skip The Nightstands: This IKEA Solution Adds Clever Bedroom Storage
Bedrooms come in all shapes and sizes, which can create unique storage and organization challenges. Beyond relying on closets, dressers and nightstands are often the go-to storage solution. However, they can be bulky. When you put them in a small bedroom, they can make the space look and feel cramped. They can also block walkways and make it harder to access storage tubs beneath your bed. If traditional bedroom furniture doesn't suit your space, IKEA's TRONES shoe storage cabinet can help reclaim that lost storage.
Although the wall-mounted TRONES shoe cabinet is marketed for entryways, it also works perfectly behind a bed. It's narrow, doesn't jut out too far from the wall, and can be stacked vertically or horizontally. You might even be able to use a collection of them in place of a traditional headboard. Each cabinet also has a small top shelf, so you won't sacrifice much surface space by skipping out on a traditional nightstand. This IKEA hack pairs well with other space-saving storage ideas for small bedrooms.
How to use IKEA's TRONES shoe cabinets behind your bed
The TRONES shoe cabinets come in sets of two and are priced at $40 per pair. Measure the space behind your bed carefully to determine how many of them you should get, and how much they'll cost. Each cabinet has a width of 20.5 inches, which means that three of them aligned end-to-end should be approximately the same width as a standard queen-sized bed. Don't hang them up below the height of the bed itself, or they won't open. Attach the cabinets to wall studs whenever possible so they can support more weight. Otherwise, use wall anchors. You'll need to know what size drill bit to use with your wall anchors if you're going to do this.
Once your cabinets are up on the wall, you'll find that there are all sorts of items you can store in them. Accessories, books, towels, and stuffed animals are great choices because they often contribute to bedroom clutter. You can always put clothes in the cabinets; if you do, you'll end up with a dresser alternative that declutters your room. To give the TRONES a more upscale look, you could stain a piece of finished wood and glue it to the top of the cabinet so that it becomes a shelf. Decorate it with a houseplant and a small lamp or some string lights, and you'll be unlikely to feel the absence of a traditional nightstand.