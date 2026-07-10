Skip The Nightstands: This IKEA Solution Adds Clever Bedroom Storage

The TRONES shoe cabinets come in sets of two and are priced at $40 per pair. Measure the space behind your bed carefully to determine how many of them you should get, and how much they'll cost. Each cabinet has a width of 20.5 inches, which means that three of them aligned end-to-end should be approximately the same width as a standard queen-sized bed. Don't hang them up below the height of the bed itself, or they won't open. Attach the cabinets to wall studs whenever possible so they can support more weight. Otherwise, use wall anchors. You'll need to know what size drill bit to use with your wall anchors if you're going to do this.

Once your cabinets are up on the wall, you'll find that there are all sorts of items you can store in them. Accessories, books, towels, and stuffed animals are great choices because they often contribute to bedroom clutter. You can always put clothes in the cabinets; if you do, you'll end up with a dresser alternative that declutters your room. To give the TRONES a more upscale look, you could stain a piece of finished wood and glue it to the top of the cabinet so that it becomes a shelf. Decorate it with a houseplant and a small lamp or some string lights, and you'll be unlikely to feel the absence of a traditional nightstand.