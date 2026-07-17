Skip Power Aerators: There's A Tool That Won't Damage Soil

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Broadforks inhabit an unusual space in gardening in which something that sounds too good to be true is, nonetheless, true. These tools — long, straight-ish tines in line with two long handles — often look like the work of a first-year engineering student who will soon become an English major. But that simple form hides functionality that makes the broadfork a great DIY alternative to pricey aerators, especially powered aerators and tillers that can damage your soil.

Aeration is a means — usually mechanical — of introducing space into a soil structure in which air, water, nutrients, and plant roots can move more freely, and it's usually a reaction to soil compaction. That compaction might be natural, a result of certain soil types and certain environmental conditions, or it might be caused by overuse and by over-working the soil using the wrong methods. Those methods can, ironically, include aeration ... especially aeration that involves spike rather than core aeration tines, and aeration that involves heavy power equipment, particularly on wet ground.

At first glance, a broadfork — basically four or more long tines with two handles — looks like a spike aeration tool. But in action, broadforks show their strengths and differences. To use one for aeration, you simply push the tines vertically into the ground, stepping on the crossbar if necessary. Then the magic happens ... you pull back on the handles, leveraging your body to break the soil free along its weakest gaps and fault lines, which happens both parallel to the tines and laterally, creating a great deal of room for roots and nutrients to move.