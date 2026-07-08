3 Things Your Pepper Plants Need In July To Keep Producing All Summer

When you put a lot of time and effort into summer gardening, it's disappointing if your plants don't grow as many peppers as you expect. If you want plants that produce more of the refreshing, savory fruit for a longer period of time, there are a few essential pepper plant tips for July. This month is when summer really starts to amp up, and in many areas July is when you need to pay more attention to pepper plant care. As the weather gets hotter and your pepper plants start producing fruit, July is a time for harvesting, deep watering, and supplemental fertilization. By ensuring your plants receive these three crucial elements of care at this time, you'll help them to yield more peppers this season.

Whether you have a preference for sweet or hot varieties, learning how to grow peppers can take a little trial and error. However, there are easy ways to keep your plants happy during the hot, sunny weather of July. Peppers tend to love warmer or even hot temperatures, suffering when it's colder outside, and require an abundance of sunlight to thrive. Because of this, July is a month when peppers can really perform well, growing and ripening fruits on the stems. This makes the plants heavier, so in addition to these care instructions you may need to add supports like a trellis system or stakes to keep your peppers upright and growing. Care in July can also vary a bit by your climate and location.