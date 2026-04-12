Gardener's Tip: Remove This From Pepper Plants Early For Maximum Growth

A staple in some kitchens, many home gardeners grow their own peppers each year. Unfortunately, a lot of people find that one plant doesn't produce nearly enough peppers to keep up with their cooking habits. If you want a higher yield, there's one easy trick that many experienced gardeners swear by: Once your pepper plant starts producing flowers, pinch off the first few buds.

Removing the first pepper blossom — the so-called "gateway flower" — might seem counterintuitive at first. After all, those first blooms are exciting, and you want to grow as many delicious peppers as you can. Just because your plant has begun flowering, however, doesn't mean it's quite ready to focus all its energy on production. In fact, allowing your young pepper plant to produce fruit too early on can slow its overall growth. By removing that initial blossom, it can focus on developing stronger foliage and healthier roots. This extra growth means your pepper plant will grow even bigger and produce more peppers later in the season.