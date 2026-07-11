Turn The Old Tree In Your Yard Into The Most Enchanting Bird Village

Is an old, dying tree making your property look ugly? These unsightly trees can be expensive to get rid of, but there's a beautiful, eco-friendly solution that your feathered friends will love. Rather than worrying about how much tree removal costs, you can transform the old trunk, branches, or stump into a community home for birds. By using the wood as posts for a collection of birdhouses, you'll create a little village for your flying friends in your own yard. This is a fun and whimsical way to dress up topped trees that gives your outdoor space an enchanted forest aesthetic. Similar to an apartment complex, different birds will have their own houses, all grouped together for an adorable garden feature.

Whether you have a small or large tree, this project can be customized to your old trunk and branches. In fact, this technique has been used on a dying tree in a public park as a functional art installation. The Chicago Tree Project shared the artwork, called "Nestful," featuring many birdhouses of different sizes and shapes affixed to the branches and trunk of a dying 100-year-old oak in Lincoln Park. The art project was intended to accommodate and support local migratory birds.

Building your own version of this with the dead tree in your yard will not only add a place for birds to rest, but it'll make for lovely decor. Adorning your old tree with various houses should attract more birds to your garden, too.