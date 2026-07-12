Transform Old Picture Frames Into Elegant Wall Art With Thrifted Brooches

If you really want to make your walls pop, the best answer is three-dimensional wall art. Wall art with texture and raised shapes add visual intrigue to a space. They bring eye-catching elements to a room, especially if you DIY the design to befit your style and personality. The next time you're thrift shopping, don't pass up on old picture frames and brooches. Instead, embrace your creative side and transform a brooch and picture frame into a one-of-a-kind art piece akin to the idea that transforms an old frame into charming, vintage wall decor.

One of the most satisfying parts of this DIY is that it's completely customizable. Brooches come in all shapes and sizes, and many are reminiscent of certain time eras. For example, plume-shaped and gem-encrusted brooches embody the glamorous Art Deco period, while motif and cameo brooches befit Victorian-inspired designs. This idea is truly elegant and would make a great addition to living rooms with other vintage-inspired decor.

There are dozens of picture frame and brooch art ideas online. Generally, only a few supplies are necessary. You'll need a frame, fabric batting, fabric, and multiple brooches of your choice. As far as tools go, all that's necessary is a hot glue gun. The minimal materials needed also add to the appeal of this DIY. It looks high-end, but it is incredibly budget-friendly to create.