Transform Old Picture Frames Into Elegant Wall Art With Thrifted Brooches
If you really want to make your walls pop, the best answer is three-dimensional wall art. Wall art with texture and raised shapes add visual intrigue to a space. They bring eye-catching elements to a room, especially if you DIY the design to befit your style and personality. The next time you're thrift shopping, don't pass up on old picture frames and brooches. Instead, embrace your creative side and transform a brooch and picture frame into a one-of-a-kind art piece akin to the idea that transforms an old frame into charming, vintage wall decor.
One of the most satisfying parts of this DIY is that it's completely customizable. Brooches come in all shapes and sizes, and many are reminiscent of certain time eras. For example, plume-shaped and gem-encrusted brooches embody the glamorous Art Deco period, while motif and cameo brooches befit Victorian-inspired designs. This idea is truly elegant and would make a great addition to living rooms with other vintage-inspired decor.
There are dozens of picture frame and brooch art ideas online. Generally, only a few supplies are necessary. You'll need a frame, fabric batting, fabric, and multiple brooches of your choice. As far as tools go, all that's necessary is a hot glue gun. The minimal materials needed also add to the appeal of this DIY. It looks high-end, but it is incredibly budget-friendly to create.
How to make 3D wall art from thrifted brooches and old picture frames
To maintain an elegant look, opt for a fabric backdrop with a sophisticated aesthetic. Silk and velvet have a rich look that's easy to pair with ornate brooches. Another fabric associated with elegance that you might not realize is linen. Its natural texture is classy chic — especially when paired with collections of large, gaudy brooches covered in flashy gemstones. Also, look for fabrics that complement other soft materials in your interior design.
Moving on to the DIY — If an old picture frame still has a block of glass, the first step is to remove this piece. Don't toss the glass, as you can use it for another DIY, such as transforming clear glass into a mirror. Lay the batting and fabric material on top of the frame, and cut them both to about 1 to 2 inches wider than the frame's dimensions. Remove the inside board or backing from the frame, and fold the batting and fabric over it, pulling them taut as you hot-glue them in place. Make sure the batting is the bottom layer, so the pretty fabric is the one on top.
Tuck the fabric-wrapped board back into the frame, add the brooches, and the striking piece of wall art should be finished. Hang the finished product on its own, or create other brooch-inspired pieces to create a set of elegant wall art. Just be careful not to overdo it. If your design is very loud and eye-catching, having more than one piece may overwhelm your space. Hanging these wall pieces is straightforward, as they're already tucked into picture frames designed for this surface. They shouldn't be too heavy, making them easy to hang on a tack or a nail in the wall.