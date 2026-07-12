The Hawaiian Serveware From The '60s You'd Love To Find At The Thrift Store

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Thrifting for serveware is a lot easier when you know what to look for. If you like vintage options, and want to bring a touch of the islands to your home, you should keep your eyes peeled for monkeypod wooden bowls. These pieces can usually be found in great abundance at secondhand stores, and they are never that expensive, which is why you'd love to find them! Some thrifters say they've never paid more than $5 for one, while others have found pieces in the area of $30 to $45, but only because they are a bit larger. Particularly popular in Hawaii in the mid-century, these bowls are made from the wood of the monkeypod tree (Pithecellobium saman). While these trees are not native to the islands, they grow extensively there. Their wood was once very widely-used to make things for visitors. These souvenirs are why people tend to associate monkeypod with Hawaii, though serveware in this style was also produced in other U.S. states in the 1960s.

When carved into bowls, monkeypod looks almost like chestnut on its interior. It's a bright, light wood and should have a deep grain with strong, dark streaks. In some cases, the wood gets a little darker, almost like mahogany along the lip of the bowl. You'll be able to find the bowls in many different designs, from classic circles to fun shapes like pineapples and leaf trays — and even Lazy Susan style serving dishes. Monkeypod isn't a brand of serveware, but rather a type, so maker's marks will vary.