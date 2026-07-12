The Hawaiian Serveware From The '60s You'd Love To Find At The Thrift Store
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Thrifting for serveware is a lot easier when you know what to look for. If you like vintage options, and want to bring a touch of the islands to your home, you should keep your eyes peeled for monkeypod wooden bowls. These pieces can usually be found in great abundance at secondhand stores, and they are never that expensive, which is why you'd love to find them! Some thrifters say they've never paid more than $5 for one, while others have found pieces in the area of $30 to $45, but only because they are a bit larger. Particularly popular in Hawaii in the mid-century, these bowls are made from the wood of the monkeypod tree (Pithecellobium saman). While these trees are not native to the islands, they grow extensively there. Their wood was once very widely-used to make things for visitors. These souvenirs are why people tend to associate monkeypod with Hawaii, though serveware in this style was also produced in other U.S. states in the 1960s.
When carved into bowls, monkeypod looks almost like chestnut on its interior. It's a bright, light wood and should have a deep grain with strong, dark streaks. In some cases, the wood gets a little darker, almost like mahogany along the lip of the bowl. You'll be able to find the bowls in many different designs, from classic circles to fun shapes like pineapples and leaf trays — and even Lazy Susan style serving dishes. Monkeypod isn't a brand of serveware, but rather a type, so maker's marks will vary.
Using wooden monkeypod bowls in your home
When you get your monkeypod bowls home from the thrift store, you have two options. Either start serving with them or use them as decor. Using vintage wood serveware for its intended purpose can be a tossup, as it's possible there is hidden bacteria lurking in the wood. It's also possible that it's been ages since the bowl has touched any food, so all the bacteria is dead. That said, if you'd like to use your thrift store find at your next dinner party, give it a good clean first. Don't soak wood, as it can warp. Instead, hand wash your bowls. Use chlorine bleach and water, with the ratio one tablespoon per one gallon. Pat the bowls dry.
You can also lean into the warm, tropical look of monkeypod by using it as decor, instead. The possibilities for this are endless. You can upgrade the wooden bowls with a craft project, like transforming them into elegant countertop storage with thrifted candlesticks. Or, for a more effortless option, use the bowl as a catch-all in the entryway for things like keys, mail, and the like. Multiple small bowls also work well for things like jewelry storage: Rings in one, earrings in another, etc. Simply refresh the wood with a little bit of mineral oil as a finish to help it get its shine back and look its best on display.