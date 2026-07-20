Not Pyrex Or Tupperware: The Cute Vintage Dishware Brand To Look For At Thrift Stores

Over the course of its history, International Tableworks released many patterns. Replacements.com has nearly 600 of the brand's designs in stock. Whether your kitchen decor style ranges from trendy dark cottagecore to classic French country, you're bound to find an International Tableworks pattern that matches your tastes.

The Heartland series is a popular line with lots of options. Produced from 1986 until 1999, the design features farmland scenes, with animals, houses, and floral motifs, perfect for a cottage-core home. Marmalade, which has geese holding blue ribbons in their mouths, is another iconic line that was produced from 1986 until 1997. Among the pieces designed by Bob Timberlake, Riverwood, with its blue and white country scenes, and Ella's Rooster, with its whimsical, all-American print, are also well-known.

When you're browsing the dishware options at your local thrift store or scoping out an estate sale or flea market, identifying International Tableworks pieces is pretty easy, as each piece is marked on the bottom, and the markings tend to be pretty detailed. You'll likely see the brand's logo, the name of the pattern, the model number, and where the piece was made. Many of International China Company's dinnerware pieces were made in Japan, but some, like those with the Riverwood pattern, were made in England.