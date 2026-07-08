How To Repel Ticks Using Two Botanical Essential Oils

Figuring out how to repel ticks may be on your mind if your family loves spending time outside. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), emergency room visits related to tick bites are the highest they've been in almost a decade. The tiny arachnids can cause big health problems, including Lyme disease and the relatively new Alpha-Gal Syndrome. While there are pesticides you can use to kill ticks, spraying your lawn with deterrent chemicals isn't the only way you can protect your family. Combining citronella and geranium essential oils into a non-toxic tick repellent spray is an easy way to help avoid painful bites while hiking, gardening, or playing outside.

As tick-borne diseases become more common, scientists have increasingly looked to essential oils to develop environmentally friendly alternatives to synthetic chemical treatments. Most common tick repellents contain DEET, which has been known to cause seizures and respiratory distress in children. Meanwhile, general consensus on essential oils like citronella and geranium oil seems to be that topical application doesn't cause any harm as long as they are properly diluted.

While the question of whether it is safe to use chemical pesticides remains hotly debated, the value of plant-derived essential oil pest control continues to be celebrated by horticulturalists, biologists, farmers, and everyday homeowners alike. Multiple studies have found that citronella essential oil, which is derived from Lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus) and geranium essential oil, which comes from scented plants of the same name (Pelargonium), provide significant tick repellent results. Easy to find at natural grocery stores or online, these offer a more natural alternative to harsh chemicals like DEET.