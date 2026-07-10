Not Blueberries Or Raspberries: The Summer Berry Tree Colorado Pollinators Love

Wringing out three benefits from the same plant is better than one. Or, so you hope while growing berry-producing plants, like blueberries and raspberries. Not only do they produce edible fruit that you can pluck at your convenience, but they also hold ornate appeal and lure in pollinators. Sadly, growing blueberries successfully in Colorado is a tough endeavor, as the soil is too alkaline, while raspberries can be a hit or a miss if you aren't growing the right variety or fail to water these thirsty plants adequately. So, to keep yourself and the local pollinators delighted, grow serviceberry (Amelanchier spp.).

Offering four-season interest, serviceberry kicks off the growing season through sprays of sweetly fragrant, lilac-like, white cottony flowers when it's still leafing out. Although the flowering period lasts only two weeks, it starts early in spring, attracting pollinating bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds while other plants gradually awake from their winter slumber. But the blue-black berries — technically pomes — are the main draw. Appearing in mid-summer or June in some places, which has earned them the moniker "Juneberry," they feed a range of birds, including bluebirds, chickadees, goldfinches, grosbeaks, juncos, orioles, and woodpeckers.

However, if raccoons, chipmunks, bears, or squirrels are present in your area, expect their presence, too. Foliage spared by the caterpillars of spring azure, swallowtail, and striped hairstreak butterflies (after they've metamorphosed) turns a gorgeous mélange of bronze, burgundy, and orange, becoming the fall highlight of your yard. In winter, their gray bark offers visual appeal.