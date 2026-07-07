The Smart Way To Rebuild Your Closet So It Stops Looking Like Storage
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Admittedly, a closet is a storage space for your clothes, accessories, shoes, and even jewelry. But it doesn't have to necessarily resemble a forgotten storage unit — even if you don't have the budget or room to build a walk-in wardrobe. If you're hoping to update or rebuild your closet soon, Regina Lark, Ph.D., CPO®, and the founder of A Clear Path, a professional organizing and estate services company based in Los Angeles, has a few tips for you. In an exclusive sit down with Hunker, she states, "The moment you stop thinking of a closet as a place to hide things and start thinking of it as a room with a purpose, everything changes." So, it's okay to stow away a few unruly items when you have surprise guests over, but don't make it a habit.
For a beautiful, well-organized wardrobe that highlights your current tastes and preferences, she advises, "Begin with intentionality: Decide what this space is actually for and let that drive every design decision. From there, treat the closet the way you would any other room in your home." Sharing ways you can achieve this, our expert illustrates, "That means considering lighting — a well-lit closet feels curated, not crammed. It means choosing a consistent color palette for your bins, hangers, and shelf liners."
You can also add personal touches through a scented sachet on a shelf and miniature art(s) mounted on the back wall, feels Lark. But before you start adding in the fun elements, declutter your closet and get rid of anything you don't like or wear anymore, she opines. This is vital "because no remodel can compensate for too much stuff," reasons the professional organizer.
How to make your closet look more stylish on a budget
You might think that giving your closet a glow-up will require a hefty sum. However, our expert emphasizes that you can organize your closet on a budget, too. Speaking exclusively with Hunker, Regina Lark highlights a few ways you can go about it. For starters, declutter your closet and let go of unwanted items. "Swapping out mismatched hangers for a single style and color is one of the highest-return, lowest-cost changes you can make — it immediately makes a closet look intentional," she reveals. Case in point, you can get a 50-pack of Amazon Basics' Slim Velvet Clothes Hangers for about $20.
"A coat of paint on the back wall (even a bold or unexpected color) costs very little and creates a sense of depth and personality," adds Lark. And if you aren't too picky about the shade, you can save money by opting for budget-friendly options, such as shopping from the "Oops Paint" section at Home Depot. You might even find paint at an economical price on Facebook or Craigslist. Your local recycling center might even sometimes give out paint for free. "Uniform storage containers from a dollar store or discount retailer, labeled consistently, give the impression of a custom system without the custom price tag," says our expert. The goal is to find enough bins and baskets to comfortably organize your wardrobe.
To add finishing touches, the professional organizer recommends looking into lights. She tells us, "Lighting matters more than most people realize — a plug-in LED strip or a battery-powered puck light transforms the feel of a space for under twenty dollars." Motion-sensor lights, like IKEA's GÖMPYSSLING battery-operated LED light, will also up your closet's aesthetic quotient.
How to make a small closet look more unique and lived in
To organize a small closet with lots of clothes and keep it tidy, our expert suggests making the most of the available vertical space without sacrificing your personal style. Wondering how you can go about it? Regina Lark opens up to Hunker exclusively, "Use every inch of vertical space with stackable bins or a second hanging rod for shorter items — that frees up visual breathing room at eye level, which is where personality can live." You can also use tiered clothes hangers, like Doiown's 6 Tier Coat Hangers, to use the limited space judiciously.
Our expert suggests another way you can maximize storage: "Hooks on the inside of the door as workhorses for bags, scarves, or jewelry, and [to] keep surfaces clear." She adds, "Another great product-type are over-the-door hanging bags with pockets for organizing smaller items." You can employ any option you like, but don't store your belongings willy-nilly. Instead, be intentional. "The key in a small space is to make every item earn its place — when nothing is in there by accident, the whole space feels considered," notes our expert.
When you've figured out the best combination to take care of the storage issue, focus on adding fun elements to make your small closet look unique. "A small, framed print, a wallpapered back panel, or a piece of removable peel-and-stick tile on the floor can make a tiny closet feel like it was designed with care and invites you in," Lark suggests. Using pretty drawer liners for shelves is another way you can make your wardrobe seem luxe.