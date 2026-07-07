The Smart Way To Rebuild Your Closet So It Stops Looking Like Storage

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Admittedly, a closet is a storage space for your clothes, accessories, shoes, and even jewelry. But it doesn't have to necessarily resemble a forgotten storage unit — even if you don't have the budget or room to build a walk-in wardrobe. If you're hoping to update or rebuild your closet soon, Regina Lark, Ph.D., CPO®, and the founder of A Clear Path, a professional organizing and estate services company based in Los Angeles, has a few tips for you. In an exclusive sit down with Hunker, she states, "The moment you stop thinking of a closet as a place to hide things and start thinking of it as a room with a purpose, everything changes." So, it's okay to stow away a few unruly items when you have surprise guests over, but don't make it a habit.

For a beautiful, well-organized wardrobe that highlights your current tastes and preferences, she advises, "Begin with intentionality: Decide what this space is actually for and let that drive every design decision. From there, treat the closet the way you would any other room in your home." Sharing ways you can achieve this, our expert illustrates, "That means considering lighting — a well-lit closet feels curated, not crammed. It means choosing a consistent color palette for your bins, hangers, and shelf liners."

You can also add personal touches through a scented sachet on a shelf and miniature art(s) mounted on the back wall, feels Lark. But before you start adding in the fun elements, declutter your closet and get rid of anything you don't like or wear anymore, she opines. This is vital "because no remodel can compensate for too much stuff," reasons the professional organizer.