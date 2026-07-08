Forget Gravel: There's A Better Way To Keep Weeds Out Of Garden Beds

Gravel is practical, but it isn't winning any awards for the most beautiful gardening material on the block. It can look industrial and can lean quickly into parking lot territory if you aren't careful. While that may be fine if you are, in fact, installing something like a driveway, it isn't the best look for garden beds. If you have been searching for a more attractive alternative to gravel for your garden that is longer lasting than wood mulch and will help your soil retain moisture, there are better options.

There are many ways to use mulch in your landscape, but one fantastic option is to say goodbye to traditional mulch (like wood chips or gravel) and use brick chips instead. Brick chips are what they sound like — a type of inorganic mulch made from crushed bricks. Like other types of organic and inorganic mulch, brick chips do a great job at keeping weeds at bay. They're lighter, easier to install, and retain soil moisture better than gravel mulch because they are more porous.