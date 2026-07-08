The Versatile IKEA Organizer That Declutters Kitchen Countertops In An Instant

This double basket, with the option to cover items from view in the bottom tier, is a flexible extra kitchen storage ideas to free up space. If you've ever retired a storage basket or bin because it ended up looking like an open junk drawer, this product might be the solution: It lets you hide some stuff away, while keeping other items easily accessible on top. In terms of taming clutter, one non-fruit use is as a charging station and organizer. Use the bottom section to hide charging cables, adapters, and power banks when not in use, and place actively-charging devices on top.

This also makes a clever organizer for a coffee and tea station. In the top basket, keep coffee pods, tea bags, and sweeteners at the ready. Save pantry space by placing extra coffee bags or pods, filters, or tea bags in the bottom. If you frequently have dinner guests, you can turn it into a hub to store hosting accessories. Pretty coasters and silverware can sit on top, while napkins, bottle openers, wine stoppers, and drink markers stay out of sight in the bottom.

You can also use this basket as a clever way to store a spice collection near the stove, with bagged spices and any extra jars hidden in the bottom, and the nice-looking spice jars on top. It's a more natural-looking, boho option than many wire spice racks, with an organic look that's lighter and airier than typical wood fruit bowls. For those in search of accessories for boho, Scandinavian, Japandi, or warm minimalist kitchens, it's a fitting choice.