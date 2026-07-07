Forget Cypress: This Tree From Colorado Makes A Beautiful Privacy Fence

Before you plant Colorado blue spruce in your yard, consider whether you can give it the conditions it needs to thrive. As a native to the Rocky Mountains, the evergreen tree does best in cool, dry conditions. It won't thrive in a hot and humid climate and is only hardy in zones 2 through 7. It also needs well-drained soil, similar to the sandy soil found in its native habitat. If you live in an area that doesn't experience hot and humid summers and that doesn't have clay soil, the blue spruce can be an excellent choice for a privacy fence.

To create a privacy screen with blue spruce, spacing matters. While giving the trees at least 10 feet of space is usually recommended, spacing of 6 to 8 feet allows the trees to overlap, creating a solid privacy fence. Dwarf variants need to be spaced 3 to 6 feet for privacy screening. Blue spruce is susceptible to several diseases, notably rhizosphaera needle cast, which causes the tree's needles to turn brown and fall off. Planting the tree in humid conditions or not giving it enough airflow can increase the chance of it developing needle cast. To keep the tree in good health, you should trim blue spruce to thin its canopy, improving airflow and allowing sunlight to reach all its branches. You may also consider choosing a more disease-resistant variety, such as Fat Albert or Hoopsii. Those two varieties also have a more distinct blue color than others, making them a perfect pick if you want a blue spruce that actually looks blue.