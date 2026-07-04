Ditch Ugly Boxes: Turn A Thrift Store Find Into The Ultimate DIY Storage Solution For Legos

Welcome back to The Thrifted Fix, a weekly column where our writers turn thrift store finds into the ultimate solutions for everyday home problems.

It is safe to say that I have stepped on a few Legos in my time. Most of our collection, which was inherited from family members who didn't have the heart to properly "put them away" for good, arrived fairly organized, often still assembled as spectacular (and spectacularly expensive) sets, complete with instruction booklets. But these soon dissolved into an undifferentiated ocean of plastic bricks, doors, swords, torsos, and curvy vehicle panels that apparently couldn't be approximated with old-school Lego geometry. Thankfully, I found my ultimate Lego storage solution at a thrift store in the form of a $10 end table. (Maybe I should have dropped off the Legos at the thrift store while I was there.)

The idea: Give the kids a contained, Lego-friendly play surface and ample storage. Results are mixed but generally promising, and no drinks have been spilled on it ... yet. This was a homely end table, by my reckoning — a wood top with inset tile — a very '90s sort of thing. The style meshed just fine with our vintage-eclectic-dorm style, though practically everything does (or nothing does ... same thing). I still didn't like it, but that didn't matter, because I built a 25-inch by 25-inch removable top covered with 10-by-10 Lego baseplates glued to a bit of chipboard, giving the toys a place to sit and, hopefully, stay attached.