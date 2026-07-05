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Not all garden soil is created equal. If you're plagued by rocks, constantly amending clay, or struggling with sand, it may seem like you can't get your hands on enough high-quality soil no matter what you do. Praying (or paying) for a miracle is one option, but according to thousands of Home Depot customers, there's a better way. Kellogg Garden Organics All Natural Garden Soil is a bestseller thanks to its nutrient-rich blend of aged wood fines and organic materials which creates a richly fortified environment for flowers and vegetables.

Kellogg Garden Products is the California brand behind the bag. Founded in 1925, the company has always been family-owned and operated. Kellogg Garden started out as a single bagging plant that provided California orange farmers facing nutrient-depleted soils with Nitrohumus, a composted product made of sanitary sewage sludge (also known as biosolids). It was so revolutionary for its time that when Walt Disney needed help establishing jungle plants in his new Anaheim theme park, Kellogg blended their signature product with redwood fibers to create the perfect garden soil for Disneyland.

In the decades that followed, using human waste to enrich garden soil became increasingly controversial. In 2011, the brand's Chief Sustainability Officer, Kathy Kellogg Johnson, explained the company's philosophy to Adventures in California History. She said, "Composting them is a huge benefit to the environment, as the alternative is to dump sewage into the ocean, fill up our landfills with it, or to burn it." However, within a few years, the company shifted nearly its entire operation away from biosolids in favor of federally certified organic ingredients like those contained in the garden soil you'll find on the shelves at Home Depot today.