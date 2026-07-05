The California Brand Behind One Of Home Depot's Most Popular Garden Soils
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Not all garden soil is created equal. If you're plagued by rocks, constantly amending clay, or struggling with sand, it may seem like you can't get your hands on enough high-quality soil no matter what you do. Praying (or paying) for a miracle is one option, but according to thousands of Home Depot customers, there's a better way. Kellogg Garden Organics All Natural Garden Soil is a bestseller thanks to its nutrient-rich blend of aged wood fines and organic materials which creates a richly fortified environment for flowers and vegetables.
Kellogg Garden Products is the California brand behind the bag. Founded in 1925, the company has always been family-owned and operated. Kellogg Garden started out as a single bagging plant that provided California orange farmers facing nutrient-depleted soils with Nitrohumus, a composted product made of sanitary sewage sludge (also known as biosolids). It was so revolutionary for its time that when Walt Disney needed help establishing jungle plants in his new Anaheim theme park, Kellogg blended their signature product with redwood fibers to create the perfect garden soil for Disneyland.
In the decades that followed, using human waste to enrich garden soil became increasingly controversial. In 2011, the brand's Chief Sustainability Officer, Kathy Kellogg Johnson, explained the company's philosophy to Adventures in California History. She said, "Composting them is a huge benefit to the environment, as the alternative is to dump sewage into the ocean, fill up our landfills with it, or to burn it." However, within a few years, the company shifted nearly its entire operation away from biosolids in favor of federally certified organic ingredients like those contained in the garden soil you'll find on the shelves at Home Depot today.
Thousands of Home Depot customers love Kellogg Organic Garden Soil
Although you may want to think twice before buying plants from Home Depot, the big box store sells billions in other outdoor garden products each year, including Kellogg Garden Organics Garden Soil. In 2017, the California brand was selected as Home Depot's Environmental Vendor of the Year. In a press release about the award, Kellogg's Chief Executive Officer Rob Hurdiberg said, "We passionately believe that every single time someone chooses to buy a bag of organic soil or fertilizer over a synthetic chemical alternative, it helps our environment in numerous ways." The first non-family member to hold an executive position in the company, Hurdiberg was largely responsible for shifting the company to organic manufacturing processes, helping to grow the brand's popularity nationwide.
While still rooted in its original mission, Kellogg Garden Products has come a long way over the last 100 years. Today, along with selling one of the most popular garden soils, the company produces over 250 other products including the potting mixes and plant foods that you can also find at Home Depot. To find them, look for colorful striped bags bearing an "OMRI Listed" seal. The Organic Materials Review Institute verifies every ingredient as 100% compliant with the USDA's National Organic Program.
Bags of Kellogg Organic Garden Soil are $8.47 each. The company recommends using it in a 50:50 ratio to amend your existing garden soil. Over 6,100 Home Depot customers have given the product a five-star rating. Although some aren't entirely sold on its water retention or nutrient availability, the vast majority describe it as a versatile garden soil that supports healthy plant growth.