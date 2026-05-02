Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Plants From Home Depot & Other Big Box Stores

By the time spring rolls around, you may be so eager to plant a garden full of colorful blooms that you'll run to a big box store and load up a cart. But for several reasons, the plants you get from stores like Home Depot aren't necessarily the healthiest, nor are they automatically compatible with your environment.

On a Reddit thread dedicated to the subject, one commenter who claims to be a former Home Depot plant vendor suggested that pests can be a big problem in these types of stores. "I would and do buy plants from HD occasionally. They always get treated and quarantined," they wrote, adding, "These plants get a very low level of care and it's possible for an infestation to go weeks unnoticed." On top of that, the folks providing care for the plants don't necessarily have any knowledge about the plants in question, meaning they might get over-watered, under-watered, or kept somewhere with too little or too much sunlight. This can lead to stressed-out plants and conditions like root rot.

What's more, just because your local Home Depot is selling a plant, that doesn't mean it's good for or compatible with your environment. In fact, you may unknowingly plant an invasive species in your garden, which will compete with native species for resources and could threaten to drive them out. If you intend to design a native garden, your local plant nursery will likely be much more informed on the matter.