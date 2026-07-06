The Kitchen Furniture To Look For At Thrift Stores & Estate Sales That's Worth The Hunt
Most of the stuff that you find at thrift stores or estate sales is usually passable. You know, the kind that's instantly forgotten while you're wearing your seat belt, unless it has good bones, comes with an inexpensive price tag, and an aesthetic that might fit your home. But, rarely, your careful eye spots a collectible piece of kitchen furniture that the seller has no idea can fetch a neat price. That plywood veneer, cast aluminum base, neutral finish — the unmistakable silhouette of a Herman Miller Eames dining or kitchen table, designed by the iconic duo, Charles and Ray Eames.
But what makes these midcentury modern dining tables so special? "The Herman Miller Eames dining table is considered a mid-century modern design icon because it pairs form with function," says Virginia Chamlee, the author of Big Thrift Energy and Substack newsletter What's Left, in her exclusive interview with Hunker. "Like most Eames pieces, the table offers a simple, timeless silhouette and exceptional craftsmanship (think clean lines and high-quality construction — both of which have kept it in demand for decades, and something of a classic)." And we can all agree that it sounds like a breath of fresh (or, shall we call it vintage?) air we could all use in an era stuck with IKEA furniture.
Finding an authentic Herman Miller Eames dining table
Although it's nice to know about the vintage tables you should look for at the thrift store for a more valuable haul, it's equally important to know the best places to start your hunt so you can plan your resources and time accordingly. Touching on this aspect in her exclusive interview with Hunker, Virginia Chamlee advises starting first at a vintage store. "A vintage furniture dealer or antiques mall is probably the most likely place to find an authentic example," she says, "but they also turn up at estate sales, auctions, Facebook Marketplace, and, every so often, thrift stores." Though to improve your odds of finding a Herman Miller Eames kitchen table, she says you must visit stores located in areas where long-time homeowners are downsizing. This is because they're more likely to have snagged these tables when they were first produced.
However, as imitations were as common back then as they are now, in addition to reissues, be sure to look beyond the silhouette for labels that would ascribe to authenticity. "Some will still have the brand stickers underneath, so be sure to check under tables when out on the hunt," suggests Chamlee. Eames.com has an official list of labels and stamps used for the U.S.-based designs that you may compare your thrifting finds with.
Expected worth of a Herman Miller Eames dining table
Thrifting isn't limited to affordably curating unique pieces that can fill up your home with an old-world charm. Oftentimes, it's about building up an inventory of collectible items that you can later resell for a profit. Fortunately, the name "Eames" attached to almost anything freely garners lots of interest, as people find their designs timeless and functional. However, the final price you can set for them can differ widely. "Value depends on the model, size, age, and condition," Virginia Chamlee highlights during her exclusive Hunker interview, "but authentic original Herman Miller Eames dining tables typically sell for anywhere from around $2,000 to well over $6,000." Since Eames tables remain in production and are still sold today, she finds that it's the "earlier examples or tables with desirable finishes" that bring in a better price. Other than that, whether the piece was restored or refurbished would also play a role.
That being said, your beginner's guide to investing in collectible furniture shouldn't be restricted to Eames alone, as there are plenty of other mid-century modern (MCM) era vintage pieces that remain in demand. "I always look for pieces by Herman Miller, Knoll, Drexel, and Lane, as well as solid teak dining tables, credenzas, and sculptural dining chairs," adds Chamlee. Since they're functional and don't look overtly trendy, MCM dining furniture is one investment you can never go wrong with.