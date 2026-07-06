The Kitchen Furniture To Look For At Thrift Stores & Estate Sales That's Worth The Hunt

Although it's nice to know about the vintage tables you should look for at the thrift store for a more valuable haul, it's equally important to know the best places to start your hunt so you can plan your resources and time accordingly. Touching on this aspect in her exclusive interview with Hunker, Virginia Chamlee advises starting first at a vintage store. "A vintage furniture dealer or antiques mall is probably the most likely place to find an authentic example," she says, "but they also turn up at estate sales, auctions, Facebook Marketplace, and, every so often, thrift stores." Though to improve your odds of finding a Herman Miller Eames kitchen table, she says you must visit stores located in areas where long-time homeowners are downsizing. This is because they're more likely to have snagged these tables when they were first produced.

However, as imitations were as common back then as they are now, in addition to reissues, be sure to look beyond the silhouette for labels that would ascribe to authenticity. "Some will still have the brand stickers underneath, so be sure to check under tables when out on the hunt," suggests Chamlee. Eames.com has an official list of labels and stamps used for the U.S.-based designs that you may compare your thrifting finds with.