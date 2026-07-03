Skip Gravel: The Garden Edging Alternative That Adds Visual Interest To Your Yard

Gravel has its uses, but it can be unpleasant to deal with. When weighing the pros and cons of gravel, the cons may stand out more if you enjoy walking barefoot outside or get frustrated when your garden borders shift out of place. Plus, it can look so dull and lifeless. Why not swap it out for something softer, more lively, and more beautiful? Scotch moss (Sagina subulata), also called Scottish moss or Irish moss, is a fluffy-looking plant that resembles moss with delicate white flowers. It grows in thick, low-growing carpets that are excellent for garden borders or filling space between stepping stones. One of the more popular varieties for this is 'Aurea', which has a more yellowish color. Both 'Aurea' and classic Scotch moss are relatively resistant to foot traffic, so you can plant whichever fits your garden better.

Since it stays fairly small, you can plant Scotch moss along your flower beds without worrying about blocking your view of the other plants. Plus, it's absolutely gorgeous and will look inviting and lovely next to the rest of your plants. Something that should be noted about Scotch moss, however, is that it isn't native to the U.S. While it generally isn't considered invasive across the entire country, there are some places where it may be more problematic. Check your state's invasive plant listings to see if it's safe for you to plant, and keep an eye on your moss as it grows to ensure it doesn't spread outside of your garden. If you'd rather stick to native plants, consider the flowering ground cover golden groundsel (Packera aurea) instead.