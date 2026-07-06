The Texas-Made Drinkware Brand You'd Be Thrilled To Find At The Thrift Store
When two Texas fishermen were struggling to keep their catches cool all day long in the state's blistering heat, they created their own cooler — one that's meant to keep ice frozen for days and withstand even the roughest of handling. You know the brand, named after the wandering beast: YETI. The company eventually expanded to cover an entire range of products, including the YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler and an extensive line of drinkware, like mugs, bottles, and tumblers. Yet, seeking these out at a thrift store might seem strange ... can't you just buy some at Target? Sure you can, but buying YETI new means shelling out at least $25, if not closer to $45 per bottle. Fans of the popular brand have found it secondhand for as little as $2. That's thrilling!
There is always a little bit of a catch, however. In this case, most of the YETI products that you'll find while thrifting have a secondary brand on them. For instance, maybe an accountant's office gave them out to hardworking employees, or a dentist wanted his company's logo on his cup. Companies can order custom drinkware directly from YETI. Many take advantage of this for goodies and giveaways; however, when these are given to you by employers, you might not like the color or type. This is how they end up in the donation pile. It might feel weird to some to have something so personalized meant for someone else, but the product still cools the same — no matter its exterior design.
What to do when you find a YETI at the thrift store
Yay, you found a YETI for cheap at the thrift store! Unless you plan to resell, whether or not it's authentic shouldn't matter much at the $2 price point. However, real Yeti products should feel relatively heavy in your hand and have a smooth exterior with clear lasered markings. They should also have QR codes on the bottom, but the original owner might have removed this. Once bought, the first thing you should do when you get it home is toss it in the dishwasher. Unlike some of the other valuable kitchenware brands to look for at thrift stores, most YETI products are dishwasher safe. Although, the brand does recommend removing the rubber lid gasket before doing so for the best clean. You can pop it in the silverware tray and then reassemble after washing — just one of many cheeky dishwasher hacks everyone who does dishes should know. From there, your cup is sanitized and ready to use.
Because of the low price tag and secondary branding, thrifted YETI merchandise also offers a great base for craft projects. Some thrifters bedazzle their tumblers, covering them in rhinestones to show their love of pop culture characters or support for certain causes. You can also diverge completely from the food and drink option, choosing to cover your YETI in stickers and using it as a pencil holder, or to store your makeup brushes.