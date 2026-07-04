Your Vintage Cabinet Could Turn Out To Be A Designer Antique Worth Thousands

William and Mary chests are so precious because they showcase early American craftsmanship. When colonists first came across the Atlantic, they did not bring their fancy furniture with them. Instead, pieces were built on-shore and, in the early days, were quite plain. As the new colonies found their footing, the quality and detail of the furniture improved. William and Mary chests show a society shifting from survival to comfort. When identifying William and Mary chests, you should note that pieces are typically lifted off the ground, and by thin legs that are at an angle. This motif was repeated across pieces in the style. They also have veneers attached to the front of the chest. These are quite detailed and were meant to showcase luxury. As mentioned, dovetail joints are also a prominent feature of the style.

Hopefully your William and Mary chest hasn't been ruined under layers of paint. If not, contact a local auction house for a quote based on its condition and features. They will also need to confirm that it is an authentic antique piece and not a modern reproduction. However, even pieces with modifications may be worth tens of thousands if they're particularly rare, an example being the line-and-berry inlaid walnut chest, which was listed on Sotheby's with an estimated value of $15,00 to $25,000.

You can also browse resale sites, from eBay to Sotheby's, for listings that seem to match your chest. By comparing similar pieces, you can land on a relative valuation. That said, furniture like this is worth holding onto for a while longer. They make great family heirlooms and are likely to increase in price due to their age, if kept in good condition.