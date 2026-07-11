Woman Turns An IKEA Serving Bowl Into A Stylish Floral Home Decor Piece

By now, most folks seem to recognize that we live in a world that is not black and white. Things don't necessarily have to be just one thing or the other. There are many shades of grey — a myriad of nuances that shape our perspectives to view the world in a multitude of ways. That's why when some people look at a rug they see a rug, while others envision a long list of stylish ways to decorate with that same rug that doesn't involve the floor. The same can be said for a serving a bowl. Many will see it as vessel for salad or pasta, but celebrity florist Carly Cylinder knew it could serve a different purpose.

In a video posted to YouTube, the author and floral designer showed us how to take IKEA's gorgeous BLANDA MATT bamboo serving bowl and transform it into a show-stopping decor centerpiece filled with florals. In this case, the bowl acts as a planter, holding a bounty of faux flowers that are presumably arranged in something like green floral foam. By using various shapes, sizes, and lengths, she is able to completely hide the foam from view despite the large opening. Using so many different flowers creates this abundant, overflowing effect that adds a heavy dose of luxuriousness to the space. It can be placed on a table in the entryway, left on the kitchen island, or included in your latest tablescape idea, and flowers can always be traded for more seasonal varieties.