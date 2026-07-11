Woman Turns An IKEA Serving Bowl Into A Stylish Floral Home Decor Piece
By now, most folks seem to recognize that we live in a world that is not black and white. Things don't necessarily have to be just one thing or the other. There are many shades of grey — a myriad of nuances that shape our perspectives to view the world in a multitude of ways. That's why when some people look at a rug they see a rug, while others envision a long list of stylish ways to decorate with that same rug that doesn't involve the floor. The same can be said for a serving a bowl. Many will see it as vessel for salad or pasta, but celebrity florist Carly Cylinder knew it could serve a different purpose.
In a video posted to YouTube, the author and floral designer showed us how to take IKEA's gorgeous BLANDA MATT bamboo serving bowl and transform it into a show-stopping decor centerpiece filled with florals. In this case, the bowl acts as a planter, holding a bounty of faux flowers that are presumably arranged in something like green floral foam. By using various shapes, sizes, and lengths, she is able to completely hide the foam from view despite the large opening. Using so many different flowers creates this abundant, overflowing effect that adds a heavy dose of luxuriousness to the space. It can be placed on a table in the entryway, left on the kitchen island, or included in your latest tablescape idea, and flowers can always be traded for more seasonal varieties.
Use faux plants or real plants in your BLANDA MATT bowl
When using faux flowers to transform IKEA's BLANDA MATT serving bowl into a planter, you just need to fill it up with floral foam and arranged flowers. The bowl comes in three sizes including a 5-inch version for $7.99, an 8-inch version for $11.99, and an 11-inch iteration for $24.99. The biggest bowl will undoubtedly make the biggest impact, but you can choose your size based on the amount of space you have. When picking flowers for the bowl, you're going to want a variety of florals as well as some greenery to create visual interest and really fill the space. We love the idea of using a combination of lilacs, hydrangeas, eucalyptus vines, and peonies. Dollar Tree typically has an impressive selection of faux flowers for an affordable price.
Alternatively, you could use the bowl as a planter for a real living plant — though that would require some modifications. If you plan to use it inside, you might consider using a heavy duty plastic trash bag to create a lining that protects the bowl from sitting moisture. Simply put the plastic inside the bowl so it lines the entirety of it and have the excess hanging out. Go ahead and fill it with a layer of rocks for drainage and some potting soil, situate your plant inside, and cut the excess plastic off around the edges. Because bamboo is naturally weather resistant, you might want to use the planter outside. In this case, use a drill bit to create drainage holes in the bottom of the bowl before filling it with your favorite potting soil and plants.