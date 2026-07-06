Avoid Storing Your Extension Cords Here — They Could Crack And Wear Out Faster

Extension cords can be useful, but not if they are stored incorrectly. Poor storage can cause cracked insulation or damaged prongs, posing electrocution risks and other electrical hazards. To help you avoid these problems, we spoke with Carl Murawski, a licensed electrician. In this Hunker exclusive, Murawski reveals the places around the house you shouldn't store extension cords if you want them to last. Namely, avoid keeping them in the basement, attic, or garage — without taking a few extra precautions first, that is.

Murawski explains that whether your basement is suitable largely depends on its condition. "While there is nothing dangerous about having an extension cord kept in the basement, it can lead to problems if the basement is humid, musty, or subject to flooding," he says. "Water is harsh on wires over time. It can damage the outer layer and corrode the prongs and render the wire unusable in the future. Provided the basement is dry and the wires are kept off the ground, everything should be okay." The ideal humidity for a finished basement is about 30 to 50%. However, unfinished basements often have much higher humidity levels, putting your extension cords at a greater risk of corrosion. If that's the case, you'll need to find a better storage spot.