Why Do People Put Candles In Their Windows?
There's something powerful about a lone candle shining bright in a window doused in darkness. But it can feel eerie fast, or at least pique curiosity when you notice it burning or lit across a row of homes. Although most colorful symbols on homes have a deeper meaning than you think, and candles in windows aren't any exception, the symbolism isn't clear cut. The neighborhood you stay in, the family traditions that were passed on, the time of the year, your lineage, or even religion can all change the meaning of this otherwise powerful concept.
The most common meaning associated with a burning candle is that it's an Irish tradition, brought to the U.S. by immigrants. Since religion has historically divided people, back in the 17th century, in a bid to push Protestantism onto people, Irish Catholics were disenfranchised and subjected to "Penal Laws." Perhaps to let the priests know that they're welcome to, say Christmas mass, in their household, folks would leave candles in their windows. Although some cast aspersions over this story, since those times didn't really allow many to have windows, the story has stuck. Whether it's true or not, many Irish households, to this day, remember tasking the youngest (or a child named John or Mary) to light the candle on Christmas Eve.
More religious reasons to keep lit candles in windows
Another story that, perhaps, drives home the importance of family traditions traces the phenomenon of window candles to Virginia. Although many celebrated Christmas in the 1930s, rather than putting up festive decorations, they relied on more sublime methods, such as fasting to ring in the day. With the aim to bring in more festive cheer, the president of the living-history museum, Colonial Williamsburg, tasked the land architect to find historical celebratory practices for this day.
Reminded of the days when his family would light up candles in the windows on Christmas, this practice was adopted across the public buildings and soon caught on with the public. It's no wonder that many consider candles to be essential Christmas decorations (and choose to leave them up throughout the year because candles are pretty!). Though, admittedly, today there is no dearth of modern Christmas decor ideas that put a twist on tradition.
Apart from Christmas decorations, candles, or more specifically, a nine-branched menorah (also known as ḥanukkiyah) is considered a Jewish symbol. You're more likely to find nine candles lit on an ornate candelabra around Hanukkah, an eight-day festival observed in December.
A safe passage, a mourning, a birth, and other reasons
Pennsylvania Dutch has a deep-rooted tradition, where, once it's dark, every window shows a lit candle — electric, not wax. Turns out, most of these homes have a "candle switch," which helps turn these on or off, and are a remnant of the Underground Railroad network. A house that had candles in the windows promised a safe passage and freedom. Though truth be told, this symbolism was also popular in other states decades earlier during colonial times, promising safe sanctuary to any passerby, since most areas weren't heavily populated and miles could go by with no boarding in sight. Other times, they were also used to signify "remembrance". When a loved one left for travels, candles implied they were deeply missed and that their return was awaited.
As symbols of hope, spiritual illumination, and victory over darkness, lighting candles can also symbolize many other things. Some families choose to celebrate a birth by putting them up, while others mourn the completion of the lifecycle of a loved one through this act. However, in the latter, you may also find memorabilia alongside lit candles.
Symbolism aside, candles, or at least solar-powered versions, also serve a utilitarian purpose. When a storm hits, and the lights go out, they prevent the world from going dark, which can be handy when you're navigating stairs, cooking a meal, or picking after your kids. Truly, one can never know, unless asked, why a home has put candles on their windows. But we can agree it's a lovely tradition, and the world can do with more light.