Keep Termites From Destroying Your Deck With One Natural Fragrance They Can't Stand

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A deck can add aesthetic appeal to your home, and it's a coveted outdoor feature both current and prospective owners can appreciate. However, unfortunately, it's not only humans who appreciate wood decks. Left untreated, decks can also attract termites, who may eat through the wood planks. The resulting damage can quickly turn into an eyesore, and the situation can become dangerous to unsuspecting humans and pets walking along the damaged surfaces. Traditional termiticide treatments offer targeted options to prevent and treat termites, but certain natural products might also help protect your deck by keeping termites away instead of killing them. One possible solution is lavender essential oil, which is thought to help preserve wood by making it less palatable for termites.

Lavender oil is made from the flowers of lavender plants, and it's commonly used in aromatherapy. While you might appreciate the strong herby smell of lavender oil, many pests purportedly do not care for this fragrance at all. Indeed, the potent aroma is said to help repel mosquitoes, fleas, flies, and other insects, making lavender among the many beautiful plants that double as a natural repellent against termites and other pests. Alas, simply planting lavender around your deck is unlikely to be enough to deter termites. Instead, lavender essential oil offers a more potent and direct means of termite control thanks to its constituent linalool compound. While it's not clear whether lavender oil is toxic to these pests, it may help disrupt their ability to eat the wood and communicate with one another.