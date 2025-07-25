8 Beautiful Plants That Double As Natural Termite-Repellents

Yikes! Termites! It's hard to think nice thoughts about these pests, even if they serve an important purpose in the wild. Someone has to break down all that wood and turn it into fertile soil. But termites in the wrong place can do a lot of damage, which is why keeping them out of your home and garden is an important task. These little insects can be quietly destructive, undermining a wooden structure long before you notice. If you neglect the fact that you have termites, it won't be too long before your home starts to collapse.

Fortunately, termites are smart and they learn from their mistakes. Not only are they repelled by certain smells; they learn to avoid the area. There are ample chemicals that can be used to kill termites, but it's better to deter them from your home in the first place. Planting a variety of garden favorites — a beautiful mix of herbs and ornamental flowers — can teach termites to go where they are useful and stay away from where they're not wanted. In the end, you've got a garden full of delightful flowers and herbs without the worry that your wooden structures are being eaten away.