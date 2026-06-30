IKEA Has A New Solution If You Like Instant Space-Saving Storage On A Budget

Homes with a lack of closets and cabinetry will almost always appreciate a stylish organizing product. If you need a bit more storage but in a compact footprint, a mobile drawer unit can be your best bet. IKEA has lots of products for people that are short on space, including options that are renter-friendly and straightforward to assemble. The BRYTNING Storage Unit is one newly released item that looks a little different from the rest.

This portable drawer unit shares traits with a few of IKEA's similar products. It's compact, leaning on the small side by IKEA standards, measuring 18 ½ inches tall by 11 ⅜ inches wide and 15 ¾ inches deep. It's made of particleboard and is mounted on wheels, with lockable castors to keep it in place when needed. This unit is part of the BRYTNING series, which is intended for teens and young adults. In part, this can explain the extra-compact size, as the pieces are designed for a cramped teen's bedroom. However, this means that they can also work in a snug home office, craft room, or really anywhere you need it, since it's portable.

A traditional-leaning look sets this drawer unit apart from usual IKEA fare. Other popular models like the ALEX Drawer Unit are more typical of the brand's minimalist, neutral-hued Scandi style. The BRYTNING Storage Unit is a bit more detailed, and might appeal to you if you find other IKEA drawer units too plain.