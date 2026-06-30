11 Exciting Harbor Freight 4th Of July Deals To Check Out In 2026

It's once again time to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but 2026 is the 250th anniversary, so the celebration is turbocharged. To commemorate this special event, Harbor Freight is holding its annual Red, White & Blue sale, and that means savings on tools and renovation supplies. Whether your summer plans include painting your house, doing an interior or exterior makeover, fixing your car, or just upgrading your workshop, you'll find something here to help.

You'll find coupons for these deals on Harbor Freight's home page. To access them, just click on the Red, White & Blue banner that appears at the top of the page. You have the option to print the coupons, display them on your mobile device, or save them using the official Harbor Freight app.

It's almost July 4th, and summer doesn't last forever, so if you've been putting off a job because you don't have the right tools, here's your chance to get them at a discount. This sale won't last forever, either. In fact, it ends on July 5th, so don't wait.