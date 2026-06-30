11 Exciting Harbor Freight 4th Of July Deals To Check Out In 2026
It's once again time to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but 2026 is the 250th anniversary, so the celebration is turbocharged. To commemorate this special event, Harbor Freight is holding its annual Red, White & Blue sale, and that means savings on tools and renovation supplies. Whether your summer plans include painting your house, doing an interior or exterior makeover, fixing your car, or just upgrading your workshop, you'll find something here to help.
You'll find coupons for these deals on Harbor Freight's home page. To access them, just click on the Red, White & Blue banner that appears at the top of the page. You have the option to print the coupons, display them on your mobile device, or save them using the official Harbor Freight app.
It's almost July 4th, and summer doesn't last forever, so if you've been putting off a job because you don't have the right tools, here's your chance to get them at a discount. This sale won't last forever, either. In fact, it ends on July 5th, so don't wait.
AVANTI Airless Paint, Primer, and Stain Sprayer
Don't bother renting an airless sprayer. While the sale is on, you can get the AVANTI Airless Paint, Primer, and Stain Sprayer for $260, which is $200 less than a premium model. And now that you have your own sprayer, you can tackle all those interior and exterior painting jobs that have been on your list, and you can do it while the weather is perfect for painting. With 2,279 reviews, this model has a 4.4 rating, and besides the price, customers like how easy it is to use.
Pittsburgh 2000 lb. Low-Profile Transmission Jack
The Pittsburgh 2000 lb. Low-Profile Transmission Jack is specifically designed to retrieve transmissions, but if you just need to lift one side of your car to work on the brakes, it will do that, too. Its wishbone design gives it an extra low profile, so it will slide under any vehicle, even a low rider. At the current sale price of $380, you can save over $1,200 over a premium model. Rated 4.3 across 80-plus reviews, one customer calls this transmission jack "phenomenal," and another says it "performed like a breeze."
BAUER 12 in., 1-1/4 HP Disc Sander
If your wood shop is lacking a disc sander, now is your chance to fix that. A disc sander quickly removes stock from large pieces of wood, and the BAUER 12 in., 1-1/4 HP Disc Sander does it while keeping vibrations to a minimum, which improves accuracy. It has a tiltable table, an adjustable miter gauge and a 2-inch dust collection port, so you can easily hook it up to a vacuum system and keep your shop clean and dust-free. Costing $200 (a savings of $100) and rated 4.6 across 70-plus reviews, customers especially appreciate the power and quality of this model.
BAUER 20V Cordless, 18 Gauge Brad Nailer
On sale for $110, the BAUER 20V Cordless, 18 Gauge Brad Nailer is easy to handle and designed for installing trim, and you can even use it to install crown molding on cabinets. You can use it for other woodworking projects as well. It shoots 18-gauge brads (not supplied), and the fact that it's battery-powered means there are no hoses or cords to get in the way. This model can shoot up to 60 nails per minute, and the tool-free jam release means you won't waste time clearing jammed nails. With over 1,850 reviews and rated 4.4, customers give it top marks for ease-of-use, value, quality, and price.
NIAGARA 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer
Summer brings the bugs and pests that target your plants, and the NIAGARA 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer is what you need to control them. On sale for $55 (saving you nearly $50), you can also use it for other jobs, like spraying stain on wood and concrete. It comes with five nozzles that create various spray and jet patterns, and the 90 PSI piston pump lets you spray over long distances and reduces the number of times you have to recharge the pressure by hand pumping. The large 5.5 gallon tank allows you to work longer without refilling.
HERCULES 4 Amp, 1/4 in. Die Grinder
The HERCULES 4 Amp, 1/4 in. Die Grinder looks like a rotary tool, but it's actually a powerful grinder with a 4 amp motor that produces speeds up to 25,000 rpm. You can use it to polish or grind metal as well as to rework dies, and it can come in handy for grinding ceramic and other materials, too. The slim barrel design makes it easy to hold and maneuver, and the directional airflow prevents air from blowing on you and keeps it directed to the work to help keep it cool. It's down from $170 to $70, and rated 4.5 across 315 reviews.
Premium Wide-Mouth Pressure Washer Foam Cannon
Fill the reservoir with soap, attach the Premium Wide-Mouth Pressure Washer Foam Cannon onto your gas or electric pressure washer wand with its quick connect fitting, and use it to wash you car, siding, deck, or outdoor furniture. On sale for $30, saving you 9%, it's rated 4.7 with over 830 reviews. It has an adjustable fan pattern and flow regulator, and it also has a knob that allows you to adjust the ratio of soap to water. This cannon works at pressures up to 3,300 PSI and produces a thick, clinging foam that washes off with clear water.
WARRIOR 6 in., 9 in. General-Purpose Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade Set
If you use a reciprocating saw often, you know how easily blades can break or turn dull, and how expensive they are to replace. The WARRIOR 6 in., 9 in. General-Purpose Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade Set has 15 blades and costs $13, saving you 13%. The set includes all-purpose blades as well as metal-cutting blades, allowing you to cut wood, wood with embedded nails, sheet metal, and thick metal — in short, all you need for most construction projects and demo work. The blades are rated 4.2 with over 1,500 customers.
BAUER 7 Amp, 4-1/2 in. Slide-Switch Angle Grinder
While the sale in on, you can save up to 50% of the price of a premium model by purchasing the $30 BAUER 7 Amp, 4-1/2 in. Slide-Switch Angle Grinder, and you won't be settling for a low-quality tool. Customers give it top ratings (4.7 across 1,910-plus reviews). Good for general grinding, shaping, and cutting applications, the 7 amp motor allows it to power through metal, ceramic, and masonry. It's ergonomically designed with an adjustable side handle, and the switch locks into the on position and is easy to turn off.
U.S. GENERAL 27 in. x 22 in. Roll Cab, Series 3
Don't you hate it when you've spread your tools around the shop and you can't find the one you need? You won't have that problem if you take advantage of the sale and bring home the U.S. GENERAL 27 in. x 22 in. Roll Cab. It has seven drawers for holding your tools and supplies, and it rolls easily around the garage or workshop on lockable casters. This unit has a single lock that secures all the drawers at once, and it's available in nine colors. Available for $380 and over $1,200 cheaper than similar models, it's rated 4.8 with nearly 1,000 reviews.
BRAUN 750 Lumen Rechargeable Ultracompact Magnetic LED Floodlight
Whether you're working on your car in the garage, doing repairs in the basement, or fixing a plumbing leak under the house, you need light. The BRAUN 750 Lumen Rechargeable Ultracompact Magnetic LED Floodlight supplies 750 lumens, which is enough even to find that screw you dropped into the dark crevices of your car's engine. It's magnetic and rechargeable, and it has a head that rotates through 360 degrees to ensure you have light where you need it. It also has a durable aluminum housing to protect it from impacts and drops. On sale for $24, a savings of 31%, it's rated 4.8 with 1,660-plus reviews.