Skip Paint: A Clever, Bolder Way To Update Old Oak Cabinets

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With its hearty, open grain, oak is a good choice for kitchen cabinets, but it's also a pretty common one. If you would like a little more depth and visual interest in your kitchen decor, here's a bold way to update your oak cabinets that comes from the artists and craftspeople of the Orient. Stain them with India ink.

TikTok user piglet788z used this technique to refresh some stools made of plywood, and the results turned out to be amazing. She used Speedball Super Black, which is basically a mixture of carbon soot in shellac, and a single coat turned the wood monochromatically black with no visible streaks, blemishes, or other defects. The ink, being pure pigment, like a dye, soaked deeply into the wood, but it left the grain pattern visible, to her approval.

This isn't a simple upgrade like darkening or lightening oak cabinets with gel stain. The ink has to soak into bare wood, so if you want to try this on your finished cabinets, you'll have to strip and sand them first. Freshly sanded wood soaks up stain more efficiently than wood that has been sitting around for a while exposed to the atmosphere.