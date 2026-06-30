How Cold Water Laundry Detergent Is Changing The Way People Wash Their Clothes

You may have been told that washing your clothes in warm or hot water is the only way to get them truly clean, but that's not the case with today's laundering practices. In the early 2000s, cold water detergent started popping up in stores, and since then the modified soap has been reshaping people's laundry habits. Cold water detergent contains additional active ingredients that help it to tackle dirt and grime without hot water. Because of this detergent upgrade, people are shifting to washing more items in cold water. This simple change ends up leading to benefits for your wallet, your clothes, and the environment.

Switching to cold water for most of your laundry is an easy way to make your home more sustainable. The majority of energy used when you run the washing machine is dedicated to heating the water. By opting for a cold cycle instead, you'll save on energy, making this chore more eco-friendly and less expensive. Todd Cline, the head of sustainability for Procter & Gamble's North American fabric care division, told Chemical and Engineering News about the amount of energy this practice can save. "If you move from hot to cold, it's about a 90% reduction in the energy. If you move from warm to cold, it's still about a 70% reduction," he said. Not only will this help to lower your electricity usage and bill, but it will decrease your home's greenhouse gas emissions as well.