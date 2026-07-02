Ditch Expensive Duvets: The Sizing Trick Behind Every Luxury Catalog Bedroom

Designer-Coded is where real interior designers detail tricks of the trade to style homes for less. If you're looking to craft a high-end aesthetic on a real-world budget, you've come to the right place.

Have you ever brought home a new duvet or comforter, made the bed, and felt a wave of disappointment discovering it looks nothing like the plush, luxe photos on the packaging? Instead, it barely covers the top surface of the mattress, with a few pathetic inches of overhang sticking out on the sides. Worse yet, if you share a bed with a significant other, you know you'll be playing tug of war with the barely sufficient comforter all night long.

Sound familiar? Well, I'm here to let you in on a little secret used by bedding companies for their pretty marketing photos, as well as by some luxury hotels, home stagers, and interior designers like myself. You don't have to buy the most expensive bedding to make your sleep space look like it was styled by a pro. The trick to picture-perfect, full-looking beds is to actually shop for standard duvets, comforters, coverlets, and quilts in a size up from the bed you're working with. That means putting a king-sized duvet on a queen-sized bed, a queen on a full, and a full on a twin.

Think about the last time you looked at a gorgeous bedding advertisement, a professionally photographed interior, or a well-staged home. Odds are pretty decent that they used a queen bed with king-sized bedding. Besides the fact that nicely proportioned queen beds tend to photograph better than sprawling king options, this setup also allows the styling team to use a standard king-sized comforter to beautifully drape further over each side of the bed without having to go the expensive custom bedding route. This is a huge advantage when it comes to aesthetics and providing plenty of duvet to comfortably wrap around.