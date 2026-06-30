Help Keep Ticks Away With A Natural Extract

Unlike ants, flies, and other nuisance pests that find their way into your house in the summer, ticks are legitimately dangerous. You might even find ticks in your bed, not just in the house, and depending on the species, they can infect you with Lyme disease, babesiosis, and many other serious ailments. They hide out in the garden and jump onto passersby who inadvertently bring them into the house. Ticks love to jump on cats, but research shows that the one herb that cats are most likely to be attracted to may be one that actually keeps ticks away. That one herb is, of course, catnip.

Catnip (Nepeta cataria) is a member of the mint family (Lamiaceae), and it grows in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 9. Mints like spearmint and peppermint can repel insects, and possibly also rodents, and so can catnip, but it has that special ability — owing to an essential oil it produces called nepetalactone — to send cats (most of them, anyway) into fits of ecstasy. It turns out extracts derived from these oils repel two species of ticks as effectively as DEET, according to a 2022 study published by the National Library of Medicine.

The two tick species that the study covered were black-legged or deer ticks (Ixodes scapularis) and Asian longhorned ticks (Haemaphysalis longicornis). Both species are common in the eastern United States, and both can carry a number of diseases. Deer ticks, in particular, are important vectors of Lyme disease.