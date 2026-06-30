8 Exciting Dollar Tree Home Finds Hitting Shelves In July 2026

Inflation is pushing up the cost of things, but while Dollar Tree should probably be renamed 'Dollar-Fifty' Tree at this point, it's still the place to go for essential home and garden supplies at bargain prices. You could easily spend 15 minutes browsing through the tool section alone, where you'll not only find great deals on carpentry and painting supplies but also on items like this 25-foot ratcheting tool bench tape measure that aren't easy to find elsewhere.

Dollar Tree is constantly rotating its inventory as seasonal products change, items sell out, new ones get added, and it's easy to miss out. You'll see signs advising you to "Grab It Before It's Gone" posted throughout the store, and the best bargains are usually gone in a hurry. Some Dollar Tree outlets are bigger than others, and not all have the same inventory, so if your local store doesn't stock an item, you may find it at another. You could also try shopping online, but the company advises that the best selection is in stores.