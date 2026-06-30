8 Exciting Dollar Tree Home Finds Hitting Shelves In July 2026
Inflation is pushing up the cost of things, but while Dollar Tree should probably be renamed 'Dollar-Fifty' Tree at this point, it's still the place to go for essential home and garden supplies at bargain prices. You could easily spend 15 minutes browsing through the tool section alone, where you'll not only find great deals on carpentry and painting supplies but also on items like this 25-foot ratcheting tool bench tape measure that aren't easy to find elsewhere.
Dollar Tree is constantly rotating its inventory as seasonal products change, items sell out, new ones get added, and it's easy to miss out. You'll see signs advising you to "Grab It Before It's Gone" posted throughout the store, and the best bargains are usually gone in a hurry. Some Dollar Tree outlets are bigger than others, and not all have the same inventory, so if your local store doesn't stock an item, you may find it at another. You could also try shopping online, but the company advises that the best selection is in stores.
Tool Bench Hardware Soft-Grip Utility Knives
Whether it's for opening parcels, cutting Formica, or installing a drip system in the garden, a utility knife is a basic home essential. The Tool Bench Hardware Soft-Grip Utility Knives are robust enough to handle all these jobs and more, and they come with extra blades. You can choose the large one or, for smaller jobs, the cutter knives which come in packs of three. All have blades that retract with an easy-to-use push button mechanism, so you can carry them in your pocket,
Essentials Clear Plastic 3-Compartment Storage Trays with Lids
With an overall rating of 4.5, these Essentials Clear Plastic 3-Compartment Storage Trays with Lids are a favorite Dollar Tree item, and now they're back for the summer season. You can use them to organize grains and seeds, and because they have lids, they'll help protect any perishables you store in the pantry. They also make great serving trays for displayed fruit and veggies, and if you put ice packs in the compartments, your offerings will stay fresh for the whole afternoon.
Locker Bin with Handles
Dollar Tree is now stocking these Locker Bins with Handles to help students keep their lockers organized, but they're also great for organizing cupboards and closets at home. Each one is 2.2 inches high, has a handle, and fits on a standard 12 inch-wide shelf. They make it easy to keep cosmetics, supplements, and medicines separate and within reach. Plus, they come in a variety of colors that make organization even easier. Note that some reviewers complained about these bins' sturdiness so it's best to store lightweight items in them.
Floating Shelf
A floating shelf not only gives you extra storage space, it also allows you to display plants, pictures, and other decorative items on any blank wall. The Floating Shelf that Dollar Tree is offering this summer is about 4 inches long and 9 inches wide, and before you start wondering, it's actually easy to install this floating shelf, especially with the supplied screws and wall anchors. This shelf, which is available in white or black, is made of polypropylene and can hold up to five pounds.
Crafters Square Hanging Layered Wood Decor
These Crafters Square Hanging Layered Wood Decor pieces bring an artful touch of real wood to any room in your house, and with a diameter of almost 9 inches, they're big enough to make a design statement but not big enough to take over the space. Each piece features an intricate design carved in plywood, and they are paintable, which suggests a fun summer project for kids and adults that will end up filling the house with individual pieces of original art.
DecoArt Crafter's Acrylic Outdoor Satin Acrylic Paint
Summer is the time for lemonade stands, garage sales, and outdoor community gatherings, and you need to make signs if you want people to come. That's just one thing you can do with Dollar Tree's DecoArt Crafter's Acrylic Outdoor Satin Acrylic Paint. It will adhere to wood, metal, and masonry, and it has glitter finish that attracts attention. This paint is also water-based so even if you accidentally spill it, removing the paint from a kitchen appliance, floor, or furniture will not be difficult if you act quickly.
Floral-Inspired Foldable Fans with Glitter Accents
The dog days of summer bring sweltering temperatures, and there's nothing like a personal fan to keep the air circulating around your face and body. You can do that in style with the Floral-Inspired Foldable Fans with Glitter Accents available this summer. They come in a variety of colors and styles, and the glitter accents add an extra touch that stands out at parties and public gatherings. These fans are made of plastic, which may not be as elegant as paper, but it lasts longer.
Home Collection Cotton Wash Cloths
If you have a few Home Collection Cotton Wash Cloths in the drawer of your bathroom cabinet, you'll always have one within reach when you need it. That's easy to do with these navy blue cotton cloths, because they come in sets of two for only $1.50. That's a lot less than you'll find them at other stores or online, so why not splurge and buy a few extra?