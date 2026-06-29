Buying A Home In Florida Isn't What Most People Expect

Whether you're a retiree looking for a senior community or a young family hoping to spend a little more time at the beach when you're not working, Florida seems like an idyllic place to live. The state has 663 miles of beaches, tropical and subtropical climates (depending on the exact location), and no state income tax. What's not to love? Well ... there could be a lot. Which is why you should learn about the not-so-fun parts of living in Florida, like property taxes and climate issues, before you brush up on your moving and packing tips.

If you've already purchased a home in another state, you might assume everything will be the same when you relocate to Florida. But the region has a lot of unique characteristics that impact the home-buying process, including the climate (and all the critters and weather that come along with it) and the costs associated with living and owning a home there. As of 2026, the housing market in the state is becoming more stable, which makes it a little easier for buyers to find good options. But even if you can find an affordable home that fits your needs, you'll still face some financial challenges — higher insurance rates, for one. Termites are also a major problem, including two very invasive species, which could leave you with damage to your home (and expenses for pest control). And almost half of the state's residents live in homes governed by a homeowner's association (HOA) — that presents more expenses and other challenges.