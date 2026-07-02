The 7 Plants Gardeners Should Be Pruning Right Now In July

If city ordinances or the need to have a clear walking path through your garden have crushed your dreams of creating a wild, untamed landscape, you'll need to stay on top of your pruning. While there are some low-maintenance plants that don't need pruning, most plants benefit from it in some way. July may not be the month that comes to mind when you think about pruning, but there are still a few common garden plants that should be pruned during this time, including cherry trees, mock oranges, and catmint.

Pruning can help keep your plants from growing too wild, but there are other benefits as well. If you have hot, muggy summers, then the improved air flow shrubs and trees get after pruning can reduce the risk of fungal infections. Some summer-blooming flowers will rebloom after a July pruning, allowing you to extend the blooming season and keep your garden colorful for a few extra months. For some plants it's less about the benefits that come with July prunings and more about the risks they face if pruned in other seasons. Some trees are prone to bleeding sap if pruned in spring or winter.

While the reason for pruning your plants in July may vary, there is one key detail that stays the same. Prune your plants in the early morning, not in the afternoon. It may be inconvenient to get up early and head out with your shears, but the heat of the afternoon can add extra stress to your plant. Since pruning is already stressful for plants, adding extra stresses can weaken them. The afternoon heat isn't good for you, either. Heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and sun poisoning are no joke, so do your pruning before the sun gets too intense!