12 Stunning Plants And Shrubs You Don't Need To Worry About Pruning

Designing a vibrant garden can be a fun project ... that is, until you realize how much maintenance is required for most plants. Pruning can feel especially daunting, as it takes time and energy that many would agree is better spent enjoying one's time outdoors. Thankfully, there are several stunning plants and shrubs that don't require any pruning to grow beautifully in your yard. These low-maintenance options are perfectly suited to those with busy schedules or who are new to the world of gardening.

If you choose your plants carefully, you can create a pretty backyard that doesn't require an overwhelming amount of work. Some trees and shrubs grow slowly into naturally attractive shapes, while others are, believe it or not, plants that thrive on neglect. For many of the species on this list, shaping is optional, allowing you to use your gardening shears for creativity versus constant maintenance. From trees to groundcovers, let's get into the wide range of plants that you'll never need to worry about pruning.