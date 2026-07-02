Exciting Sam's Club Storage Finds Hitting Shelves In July 2026
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Summer's the perfect time to enjoy the sun, but when the weather's hot and only getting hotter, sometimes the best thing to do is stay indoors and relax with the chill of the AC. And, being stuck inside is often the perfect opportunity to tackle some home organization projects, like organizing your kids' playroom or finally getting your kitchen cabinets under control. As you get started with your summer home organization projects, Sam's Club (Walmart's membership warehouse) has several new and intriguing storage and home organization items hitting shelves this July.
From shelf organizers to help you tackle cabinet clutter to RiverRidge's cubby cabinets and toy bins that will make clean-up fun for your kids, these are some of the top storage items to check out at Sam's Club this month. As a bonus, some are on sale through the first week of July. Keep in mind that, if you want to shop at Sam's Club, you must be a member or have a guest pass. And while you can shop online without a membership, you'll need to pay an additional fee.
Cubbies and bins to tackle toy clutter
The kids are off from school for a few weeks at least, and while they're getting plenty of time outdoors, there may be extra-hot days when they're stuck inside with nothing but their toys and the subsequent mess. To keep the clutter from getting out of control, you need to make sure everything has a place to go and that it's easy enough for your kids to put their toys away when playtime is over. Two new products from Sam's Club may help you out, with both coming in multiple color options to better work for you and your kids.
The RiverRidge Kids Catch-All 35-Inch Toy Organizer, meanwhile, features a divided shelf and two kid-height bins. At the end of the day or before they switch to a new craft or project, your kids can simply chuck their toys back in the bin. The divided shelf provides an accessible spot to stash books or any treasures they want to display. The organizer comes with two fabric boxes, which makes it easy to corral toys with smaller pieces, like building blocks.
Looking for a way to maximize space in a room's corner? The RiverRidge Kids Corner Playroom 6-Cubby Cabinet could help transform a usually neglected area into efficient storage. The cabinet comes with four fabric boxes, which your kids can slide in and out of the cubbies to access and return their toys.
Storage items to get your kitchen sorted
What's the secret to an organized kitchen? Not having too much stuff, keeping what you use regularly in easy reach, and maximizing every inch of cabinet space. A few new kitchen storage products hitting Sam's Club shelves this month can help you do just that. And, as a bonus, they are 25% off for members through July 8.
The YouCopia Bottle Mug and Plate Organizer helps streamline kitchen cabinet storage. The set includes a plate and mug organizer and a bottle organizer, which you can use to store your reusable water bottle collection or pantry items. The bottle organizer has ridged shelves that keep bottles from rolling away or tipping over. It works with bottles of various shapes and sizes, from a narrow sports bottle to a chunkier Thermos. The bottle organizer and the mug and plate organizer have adjustable shelves, letting you raise and lower the space between each to suit your dishware collection.
Sold in a pack of two, the YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Shelf makes use of space that's typically wasted in taller cabinets. Place the shelf over a stack of bowls or plates, and you have a second layer on which you can place mugs, glassware, or other dishes. The height of the shelf is adjustable, allowing you to raise or lower it based on the cabinet's size and the height of whatever you're putting on top or underneath it.