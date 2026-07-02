Exciting Sam's Club Storage Finds Hitting Shelves In July 2026

The kids are off from school for a few weeks at least, and while they're getting plenty of time outdoors, there may be extra-hot days when they're stuck inside with nothing but their toys and the subsequent mess. To keep the clutter from getting out of control, you need to make sure everything has a place to go and that it's easy enough for your kids to put their toys away when playtime is over. Two new products from Sam's Club may help you out, with both coming in multiple color options to better work for you and your kids.

The RiverRidge Kids Catch-All 35-Inch Toy Organizer, meanwhile, features a divided shelf and two kid-height bins. At the end of the day or before they switch to a new craft or project, your kids can simply chuck their toys back in the bin. The divided shelf provides an accessible spot to stash books or any treasures they want to display. The organizer comes with two fabric boxes, which makes it easy to corral toys with smaller pieces, like building blocks.

Looking for a way to maximize space in a room's corner? The RiverRidge Kids Corner Playroom 6-Cubby Cabinet could help transform a usually neglected area into efficient storage. The cabinet comes with four fabric boxes, which your kids can slide in and out of the cubbies to access and return their toys.