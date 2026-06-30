Ditch Traditional Cabinets — IKEA Has A New Solution That Makes Storage Look Stylish

Traditional cabinets are fashionable again as people try to infuse their spaces with more character, inspired by decades past. Though they can be gorgeous, they're not for everyone. For some homes, old-school wood cabinets are just too stuffy and formal. If your style is more colorful, bold, and adventurous, the IKEA PS 2026 Glass-door Cabinet is a cheerful find.

It's impossible not to notice the vibrant, light pink color of this cabinet. It's probably not the best fit for formal or serene spaces: The color automatically makes it feel more whimsical and lively. While several refined decor styles are trending, like warm minimalism, Japandi, and English cottage, there's also a trend toward a lot more color and playfulness in homes. Highly-personal eclectic decor is never truly unfashionable (personality never goes out of style), but has experienced a resurgence lately as people aim to create interiors that express their personality. The boldness of this cabinet works well in an eclectic room, especially if you feel like the punchy pink reflects your inner world.

No doubt, it's also easy to imagine this cabinet would fare well in a maximalist home, another personality-heavy trending decor style. With the mantra "more is more," a bubblegum pink cabinet with glass sides to display even more decor just makes sense. Lastly, this cabinet would look at-home in an '80s-inspired room, particularly those looking toward Memphis design. It might be a bit on the plain side to some, but the conspicuous color and geometric shape do suit the style.