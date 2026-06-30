Ditch Traditional Cabinets — IKEA Has A New Solution That Makes Storage Look Stylish
Traditional cabinets are fashionable again as people try to infuse their spaces with more character, inspired by decades past. Though they can be gorgeous, they're not for everyone. For some homes, old-school wood cabinets are just too stuffy and formal. If your style is more colorful, bold, and adventurous, the IKEA PS 2026 Glass-door Cabinet is a cheerful find.
It's impossible not to notice the vibrant, light pink color of this cabinet. It's probably not the best fit for formal or serene spaces: The color automatically makes it feel more whimsical and lively. While several refined decor styles are trending, like warm minimalism, Japandi, and English cottage, there's also a trend toward a lot more color and playfulness in homes. Highly-personal eclectic decor is never truly unfashionable (personality never goes out of style), but has experienced a resurgence lately as people aim to create interiors that express their personality. The boldness of this cabinet works well in an eclectic room, especially if you feel like the punchy pink reflects your inner world.
No doubt, it's also easy to imagine this cabinet would fare well in a maximalist home, another personality-heavy trending decor style. With the mantra "more is more," a bubblegum pink cabinet with glass sides to display even more decor just makes sense. Lastly, this cabinet would look at-home in an '80s-inspired room, particularly those looking toward Memphis design. It might be a bit on the plain side to some, but the conspicuous color and geometric shape do suit the style.
The IKEA PS 2026 Glass-door Cabinet is a playful statement piece
Even if you don't want to put a name on your style, this cabinet is a lovely choice for anyone who loves pink and wants to inject personality into a room. It's very eye-catching: It can be the bold highlight piece in a feminine space. However, the color is on the pale side, so that means it can also be a background character in an extra colorful room. This cabinet is made of metal with glass doors, which have a printed grid pattern. This gives the cabinet a metal grid look, but minus the downsides of open shelving. The glass helps protect contents and reduces dust. The cabinet has glass shelves too, so it maintains an open and airy appearance and makes it even more fun to display knick-knacks.
This cabinet is part of the IKEA PS collection, a collection that aims to create playful and functional furniture at a reasonable price. We'd say they've succeeded with this piece: it's not super common to come across a bright, maximalist cabinet in this style and color. Similar-looking pink display cabinets can cost up to $999, so this IKEA cabinet offers a reasonably-priced option that's still from a well-known brand. The grid pattern also makes it very distinctive, so it's a very fun find.