Skip Le Creuset: The Handmade Dishware Brand From New York To Hunt For At Thrift Stores

There's nothing wrong with keeping an eye out for vintage Le Creuset dishes that will make your thrift store haul more valuable – but a newer handmade dishware brand from New York could add a similar splash of color to your kitchen. Founded in 2013 by ceramicist William Reardon, New York Stoneware Company is an urban pottery studio based in the South Bronx. Focused on making heirloom-quality tableware, Reardon collaborates with a small team to create mugs, plates, and jars made of warm red clay. Each handmade piece is personally thrown on a potter's wheel by Reardon before being trimmed, stamped, bisqued, and hand-glazed.

"I want to make pottery that can be incorporated into people's everyday lives — hoping that in doing so individuals come to appreciate the spontaneity and beautiful variation of the handmade object," Reardon says on the New York Stoneware Company website. The thoughtful time and personal care that goes into throwing each one-of-a-kind piece is among the reasons ceramic pieces cost so much. You can certainly purchase New York Stoneware Company pieces brand new, but to get your hands on one of the sold out Dickensian beer steins or colorful classic breakfast sets, you'll probably need to hunt for them at thrift stores around New York City or Bedford, where Reardon opened a brick-and-mortar shop in 2024.