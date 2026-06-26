Don't Toss An Old Sink — Make A Unique Birdbath Your Flying Friends Will Love
For those who spend a lot of time birdwatching, having a beautiful, functional birdbath is the most essential garden feature. If you're in the middle of bathroom or kitchen renovations that'll increase your home's value, your old sink could just be the easy birdbath DIY you've been looking for. Though you might be tempted to set your outdated sink out on the curb, the shape of the basin is perfect for a birdbath. Whether you're working with a pedestal sink or one that's designed to be mounted to the wall, birds will flock to this whimsical water fixture. Depending on the sink and the style of birdbath you want, there are a couple of ways to complete this project. Besides the sink, you'll also need something to plug the drain to keep water inside the bath.
Decorative sinks are perfect for this project, but uglier fixtures can be painted for a more customized and colorful birdbath. As long as the bowl is still able to hold water, any sink can be transformed into a fun and unique water feature for your feathered friends. Plus, using a sink that would otherwise be thrown away keeps the project sustainable and cost effective. If you're ready to ditch traditional birdbaths for a creative alternative, make sure that your sink is clean before you start the project.
Tips for upcycling an old sink into the cutest birdbath
The type of sink you're repurposing will determine how you set up this birdbath. With pedestal sinks or sinks with an attached counter, simply set them in your yard. A wall-mounted sink could be placed on a table, a plant stand, or the ground. Alternatively, secure the sink to a tree or the side of a deck. To create a support, cut a piece of PVC pipe to the length between the bottom of the sink and the ground. Attach the pipe to the drain pipe opening in the bottom of the sink to support the underside of your birdbath. Now, mount your bath to your wooden pole or tree by drilling screws through the spot on the sink that would attach to a wall.
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Not bad for $15 and a little effort. Next is certifying the yard as a #wildlifehabitat with the nationalwildlifefederation. #leftgardening #trashtotreasure
To attract birds with an easy DIY bath they'll absolutely love, use a plastic or rubber sink stopper to seal the drain. Most sink bowls are rather deep, but birdbaths need to be shallow in order for the birds to stand and wash themselves. To make the sink more functional, add rocks, sticks, shells, or other decor to work as perches. Finally, fill the birdbath with water. In some cases, you may be able to hook up your hose to the sink for a functioning faucet. Though a bath with still water is great, this DIY can also be turned into a simple fountain for your flying friends to splash in all summer long. For a gorgeous gardenscape, grow plants around your sink or even set small potted ones on a sink counter.