Don't Toss An Old Sink — Make A Unique Birdbath Your Flying Friends Will Love

For those who spend a lot of time birdwatching, having a beautiful, functional birdbath is the most essential garden feature. If you're in the middle of bathroom or kitchen renovations that'll increase your home's value, your old sink could just be the easy birdbath DIY you've been looking for. Though you might be tempted to set your outdated sink out on the curb, the shape of the basin is perfect for a birdbath. Whether you're working with a pedestal sink or one that's designed to be mounted to the wall, birds will flock to this whimsical water fixture. Depending on the sink and the style of birdbath you want, there are a couple of ways to complete this project. Besides the sink, you'll also need something to plug the drain to keep water inside the bath.

Decorative sinks are perfect for this project, but uglier fixtures can be painted for a more customized and colorful birdbath. As long as the bowl is still able to hold water, any sink can be transformed into a fun and unique water feature for your feathered friends. Plus, using a sink that would otherwise be thrown away keeps the project sustainable and cost effective. If you're ready to ditch traditional birdbaths for a creative alternative, make sure that your sink is clean before you start the project.