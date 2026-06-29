IKEA Has A New Storage Solution That's A Sleek Alternative To The BILLY Bookcase

IKEA's BILLY bookcase is one of the brand's most iconic products. The retailer estimates it sells one every five seconds. You've probably seen one before, and maybe even owned one yourself. While it's practical, affordable, and all of the other great things that make it so popular, dare we say it's also a bit boring? If you're looking for something with more visual oomph, there's another option. The FÄRJKARL bookcase is a new IKEA release and a great alternative that reflects shifting design sensibilities.

Part of why the BILLY is popular is that it's so pared down and simple that it can go just about anywhere. In recent decades, the no-frills design worked nicely in minimalist spaces. However, shifting design trends now favor homes that have more character and adornment. Social media reflects that, even in relation to the BILLY. On TikTok, you'll find several videos using units to create traditional-style built-in bookcases, adding vintage-inspired trim or styling it to look more midcentury modern. In short, DIYers are hacking the BILLY bookcase to give it more personality, inspired by past design trends.

The FÄRJKARL bookcase reflects this shift to the more traditional, with a design that's vintage-inspired but not stuffy or old-fashioned. It has design features that differentiate it from plain IKEA shelves, but it holds onto the Scandi minimalism expected of the Swedish brand. The design is ideal for the shopper who still wants clean lines, but with a traditional touch.