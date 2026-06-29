IKEA Has A New Storage Solution That's A Sleek Alternative To The BILLY Bookcase
IKEA's BILLY bookcase is one of the brand's most iconic products. The retailer estimates it sells one every five seconds. You've probably seen one before, and maybe even owned one yourself. While it's practical, affordable, and all of the other great things that make it so popular, dare we say it's also a bit boring? If you're looking for something with more visual oomph, there's another option. The FÄRJKARL bookcase is a new IKEA release and a great alternative that reflects shifting design sensibilities.
Part of why the BILLY is popular is that it's so pared down and simple that it can go just about anywhere. In recent decades, the no-frills design worked nicely in minimalist spaces. However, shifting design trends now favor homes that have more character and adornment. Social media reflects that, even in relation to the BILLY. On TikTok, you'll find several videos using units to create traditional-style built-in bookcases, adding vintage-inspired trim or styling it to look more midcentury modern. In short, DIYers are hacking the BILLY bookcase to give it more personality, inspired by past design trends.
The FÄRJKARL bookcase reflects this shift to the more traditional, with a design that's vintage-inspired but not stuffy or old-fashioned. It has design features that differentiate it from plain IKEA shelves, but it holds onto the Scandi minimalism expected of the Swedish brand. The design is ideal for the shopper who still wants clean lines, but with a traditional touch.
The FÄRJKARL bookcase is an elevated IKEA shelving unit
There are a couple of other furniture pieces in the FÄRJKARL series, and they all share traditional-inspired traits. The bookcase has turned legs, inspired by a classic woodworking method that gives the legs a perfectly symmetrical, cut-out design, highly associated with old-fashioned furniture. Compared to the BILLY, the FÄRJKARL's shelves and frame look thicker, so it seems more substantial overall. This is reflected in the higher price and also aligns with more traditional styles. Pieces of trim also bring more visual dimension. But apart from the solid wood legs, the FÄRJKARL is made of particleboard and fiberboard, so it seems the old-school inspiration stops there.
Probably the most noticeable feature on the FÄRJKARL is the brass rail. With brass elements trending recently, and often liked for the warmth and nostalgia they bring, the rail is an eye-catching heritage element. Overall, this compact, standalone unit is a good way to carve out a dedicated home library in a small space. It looks cozy and already has decorative features, so you don't need to DIY or add any more, like some shoppers might be tempted to do with a BILLY bookcase. Also, the shelves and rail are height-adjustable, a nice trait common in build-at-home IKEA shelves.
There will always be a market for the cheap, simple BILLY (it has its own minimalist visual identity), but if it leaves you feeling uninspired, the FÄRJKARL bookcase might be a better pick. Regardless of the bookcase you choose, consider how to organize a bookshelf to keep it tidy and nicely styled.